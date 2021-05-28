Cancel
Weekly focus: Reflation trades take a break

Cover picture for the articleDespite more very strong data this week, reflation trades took a break this week. US and euro area bond yields drifted lower this week and stock markets moved sideways. Commodity prices retreated with oil and copper prices drifting lower and iron ore prices taking a big dive. Inflation expectations in the bond market also fell back in both the US and the euro area. It seems investors are very much positioned for the reflation theme already making it hard for markets to go much further for now. In the medium term we still look for higher bond yields once the recovery gets to the stage where the service sector becomes the driver of growth and job creation picks up, see also Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields, 11 May 2021. We are still constructive on equity markets, although returns may be lower from here given higher valuations a peak in the cycle in H2.

