Weekly focus: Reflation trades take a break

I have had the opportunity over the last two months to travel around the U.S. meeting with industry participants, U.S. farmers, and global end-users of corn, soybeans, and wheat. The common theme that comes to mind is that “commodities prices are again a point of interest” but also poses the questions of, “how and why did that come to pass outside of just sheer fundamentals?” The quick thought and definition for reflation is the following: expansion in the level of output of an economy by government stimulus, using either fiscal or monetary policy. We have all witnessed inflation over the past six-months, whether at the grocery store or at the pump. When looking through a series of white papers recently, it appears that medium to long term expected inflation rates are on the rise in the U.S. as market participants start to price in the risk of higher U.S. consumer inflation. This is driven by a combination of the strong economic recovery plus the inflationary effects of bottlenecks in logistics and the supply of goods, specifically raw materials such as corn, soybeans, and wheat.