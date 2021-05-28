Technical analysis: Will the soybean price continue rising?
Donchian Channel: Neutral. The #C-SOYB technical analysis of the price chart on 4-hour timeframe shows #C-SOYB: 4H has breached above resistance line toward the 200-day moving average MA(200), which is rising itself. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 1476.2. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below the lower Donchian boundary at 1418.6. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.www.fxstreet.com