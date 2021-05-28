Technical analysis: Will the soybean price continue rising?

The 24 hours trading volume for the coin is 37,854,434 and the rise of 5.52% is seen. The percentage change in price from yesterday’s opening is a gain by 12.52. The SIA token has been moving well below its 200 days moving average and intact movement with SMA-50 is seen. Sometimes SMA-50 becomes its resistance and sometimes acts as support. At present the token’s first resistance is SMA-50. The chart above shows coin movement with respect to SMA-20, SMA-50 and SMA-200. Along with it RSI oscillator is also present. RSI for the last 5 hours shows the value of 51.57 and depicts the neutral action.The circle marked in the chart on RSI chart shows the time which was appropriate time to long this token. MA-5, MA-10 and MA-20 shows the buy action. Also the bull/bear power shows the same buy action.