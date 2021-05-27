Cancel
Economy

How to confirm and trade the falling wedge pattern that nobody tells you [Video]

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotting the falling wedge pattern could be easy if you are familiar with trading the patterns. However, most of the retail traders only trade the pattern formation without really understanding the trading context. Failing to seek for confirmation makes it almost imposible to profit from it.

MarketsFXStreet.com

How to make full use of trading plan and analysis? [Video]

“What do you mean by let the market play out? I though you are bullish!” This is a common question I get from time to time from readers. A lot of time, I tend to respond with “stick to your trading plan and let the market play out” despite I have formed a directional bias with my analysis.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Mixed bias: Mixed day [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 91.775. Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.20. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 159.21. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Higher and trading at 4252.50. Gold:...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Waiting for the Fed [Video]

US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.470. Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 72.25. Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 158.19. Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Lower and trading at 4232.50. Gold: The Aug'21...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Resistance-Turned-Support for GBP/CHF?

So the Bank of England (BOE) isn’t as hawkish as pound bulls thought it would be. Will the decision affect GBP/CHF’s attempt at a break-and-retest play?. As expected, the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep their policies unchanged in June. What traders didn’t expect was that Andy Haldane...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 neighbourhood on Friday. The pound remains under pressure following the BoE event. UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence came in at -9 in June. The sterling extends the recent bearish shift, as investors continue to assess the BoE monetary policy meeting. In fact, GBP/USD recedes from weekly peaks around the psychological 1.4000 zone after the “Old Lady” caught markets off guard and delivered a dovish message at its event on Thursday.
Economycentsai.com

[VIDEO] Understanding the Time Value of Money

Would you rather have $100 today or tomorrow? The obvious answer is today — but perhaps not for the reasons you may think when you consider the importance of time as it relates to your money's value. Of course, instantly gaining $100 means you have more now. But what if...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Trading above the key support levels 0.6840, 0.7025, NZD/USD remains in the bull market zone. The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7054 indicated the end of the downward correction and became a signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. After the breakdown of the resistance levels...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Euro area recovery gathers steam

Market sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summerBank of England kept its policy rate and bond-buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June. we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq (NDX, QQQ, NQ) Index leader remains bullish, but is the Russell 2000 warning of danger ahead?

Nasdaq continues on its record breaking run. New highs again on Thursday for most indices. Equity markets remain in risk-on, fully bullish mode, and this has only increased as the week has progressed. The Federal Reserve last week set up the rally by having brought forward potential rate rises, and then known-hawk Governor Bullard mentioned that which dare not be named, tapering. Markets though were relieved as investors fretted over the possibility of runaway inflation and a 1970s-style inflationary cycle. The Fed has now dampened those fears, convincing investors that it is not asleep at the inflation wheel. That remains to be seen given the greatest money printing scheme in centuries, but for now, all is well in equity markets. The VIX had briefly spiked above 20 late last week as equities wobbled, but this week's steady gains have seen VIX back to snoozefest levels around 15-16. Similarly, the 10-year yield has not even bothered to move, remaining below 1.5%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest weekly gains

Pound still weak across the board after the dovish hold from the Bank of England. GBP/USD up for the week, still under the 20-WMA. The GBP/USD trimmed losses during Friday's American session, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board. Cable rose back above 1.3900 and climbed to 1.3930. It continues to move sideways, with the pound being the weakest among the G10 space.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...