With new ruling Canada’s alternative finance industry now ranks alongside global leaders in the US and the UK. TORONTO – Yesterday the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) adopted harmonized rules for securities crowdfunding with the introduction of National Instrument 45-110 Start-up Crowdfunding Registration and Prospectus Exemptions. The release of this important legislation marks an important and ground breaking step for Canada’s ever-growing and increasingly popular equity crowdfunding industry. By improving access and opportunities for all Canadians, accredited and retail investors alike, to invest in promising startups and growth companies, the new rule will help to open up the country’s private capital markets at this crucial time. This, in turn, benefits the businesses raising money, the people investing in them, and also stimulates the wider economy through innovation and job creation.