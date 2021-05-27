Monkey Hear, Monkey Do: New Study Finds Primates Imitating Other Species’ "Accent" to Avoid Conflict
The phrase ‘when in Rome, do as the Romans do’ may have been created by humans, but it’s the monkeys who are actually out there talking the talk—quite literally. In a new study, researchers have observed a particular species of monkeys using the ‘accent’ of another species upon entering their territory, so as to avoid any potential conflict and facilitate better understanding among each other.weather.com