Wildlife

Monkey Hear, Monkey Do: New Study Finds Primates Imitating Other Species’ "Accent" to Avoid Conflict

The Weather Channel
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase ‘when in Rome, do as the Romans do’ may have been created by humans, but it’s the monkeys who are actually out there talking the talk—quite literally. In a new study, researchers have observed a particular species of monkeys using the ‘accent’ of another species upon entering their territory, so as to avoid any potential conflict and facilitate better understanding among each other.

