Monkey Hear, Monkey Do: New Study Finds Primates Imitating Other Species’ "Accent" to Avoid Conflict

Most primates — monkeys, apes, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers — live in a tropical belt that stretches around the equator from Central and South America to Africa and Asia. But the majority of them are found in four different countries — Brazil, Madagascar, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — so many people have not had direct contact with them. Still, we may know them from films, like the capuchin in Pirates of the Caribbean, or may have heard of their stealthy abilities, like the macaques who pickpocket travellers. Some are important cultural or religious...