What channel is Chelsea vs. Man City on? TV coverage, where to watch Champions League final in USA
The UEFA Champions League is getting ready to crown its champion for the 2021 season. And the two clubs that are squaring off are two of the best in England. This year, Manchester City will look to earn their first Champions League title while Chelsea goes for their second. On Saturday afternoon, the two storied clubs will battle for supremacy and to take home the aptly named European Champion Clubs' Cup.www.sportingnews.com