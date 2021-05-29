Celtics' Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's historic 50-point game: 'He's special'
In a contest featuring the Nets' trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, it was Celtics star Jayson Tatum who stood out as the best player on the floor. After struggling in Games 1 and 2 of Boston's first-round series against Brooklyn, Tatum exploded for 50 points in Friday night's Game 3, guiding the Celtics to a 125-119 victory in front of an electric TD Garden crowd. The 23-year-old shot 16 of 30 from the field, 5 of 11 from beyond the arc and 13 of 15 from the free throw line, adding seven assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes.www.sportingnews.com