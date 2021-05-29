Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics' Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's historic 50-point game: 'He's special'

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a contest featuring the Nets' trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, it was Celtics star Jayson Tatum who stood out as the best player on the floor. After struggling in Games 1 and 2 of Boston's first-round series against Brooklyn, Tatum exploded for 50 points in Friday night's Game 3, guiding the Celtics to a 125-119 victory in front of an electric TD Garden crowd. The 23-year-old shot 16 of 30 from the field, 5 of 11 from beyond the arc and 13 of 15 from the free throw line, adding seven assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Rick Barry
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
John Havlicek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#Nbaplayoffs#Pts#Tnt#Barclays Center#Nbc Sports Boston#Nba History#Super Tonight#Td Garden#Field#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcelticslife.com

St. Louis' finest prepare for 7th seed Play-In Faceoff

After the Washington Wizards' 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket was set for the Eastern Conference; the Boston Celtics (7) vs. Washington Wizards (8); and Indiana Pacers (9) vs Charlotte Hornets (10). This leads to arguably the most exciting matchup for the Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Washington Wizards.
NBANECN

Jayson Tatum Among Many Celtics Who Won't Play in Regular Season Finale

Tatum among many Celtics who won't play in regular season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have already secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and a spot in the NBA play-in tournament as a result, so they won't be risking any further injuries to their top players in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale.
NBANBA

Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens’ Thoughts on Upcoming Postseason

Pregame – Stevens’ Thoughts on Upcoming Postseason. There’s been a tremendous amount of streakiness and inconsistent play this season, not just from the Boston Celtics, but throughout the majority of the NBA, as teams across the league have grappled an abundance of health issues along with a super-condensed schedule. However, C’s coach Brad Stevens believes “there is no doubt about it” that the overall intensity will increase, and thus normalize, among playoff-bound teams once the postseason begins next week.
NBANBC Sports

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.
NBABleacher Report

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says He Wants Evan Turner to Be Next HC After Stevens Promotion

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum commented Wednesday on Evan Turner's saying he won't be the team's next head coach. After Turner tweeted that rumors about his replacing Brad Stevens "are absolutely false," Tatum offered this response:. Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0. Was hoping they would be true https://t.co/g7hdWzI1B2. Turner retired as a...
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics vs. Wizards play-in game: Bradley Beal's health, Jaylen Brown's absence could play big factors

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brad Stevens to leave bench, run Celtics' basketball operations

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens is leaving the sideline to replace Danny Ainge as the president of basketball operations. Ainge, 62, announced his retirement after 18 seasons on Wednesday but will assist during the transition this offseason. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately with Stevens responsible...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 candidates to replace Brad Stevens as head coach

Things move fast in the NBA, and the past day for the Boston Celtics has been no exception. On Monday, they were preparing for what would be their final game of the season, Game 5 against the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday morning, Danny Ainge is out as president of basketball operations and head coach Brad Stevens has moved up into the executive suite to replace him.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBANBC Sports

Beal on facing good friend Jayson Tatum in postseason

Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum have ascended so far in their basketball careers that they each started the NBA All-Star Game in March. That was many years after they grew up as childhood friends in St. Louis, Mo. On Tuesday, they will do something they have not done before and...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Shootaround Interview | Celtics vs Wizards

Brad Stevens was interviewed by the media at Boston’s team shootaround. With Jaylen Brown out, Stevens was asked about changing the defense. “He didn’t play in our last game against them,” Stevens said. “The thing that I like about their team is that they can be big and physical… but can also go small and fast… it’s a really hot team, it’s a really good team… regardless of who’s available it’s going to be quite the challenge.”