Writing Life No. 12: An interview with Sienna Craig
Sienna Craig is a writer and an academic, whose ideas find expression in a variety of creative genre, such as fiction, poetry, and ethnography. I met Sienna while I was doing a postdoc at Dartmouth College, where she teaches, and we became friends. She has been an inspiring role model and a crucial support in giving me the courage to explore experimental modes of writing andto write in my own voice. We met to talk about her newest book The Ends of Kinship, a creative blend of fiction and ethnography, as well as writing across different languages, our mutual love of writing in public spaces, and Sienna’s future projects.somatosphere.net