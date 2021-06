The chakras are the seven wheels of energy in the body, starting from the crown of your head and down the body to the base of your spine. When spinning properly, each chakra allows energy to flow, but if one of these wheels becomes blocked, your well-being can suffer. The third chakra, manipura, or “navel chakra” (also referred to as the “solar plexus chakra”), acts as the body’s energy power-house. When it’s clogged up, you may find yourself feeling powerless, stagnant, or quick to anger.