Defining your relationship can feel totally nerve-wracking, and while some feelings of stress and anxiety around such a conversation are totally normal and natural (after all, you probably really like this person), you can make it seem a lot less scary be focusing on the fact that ultimately you're both being clear and open about what you're looking for and, regardless of the outcome, you'll emerge with a better understanding of what page you're on. That said, with a few expert tips on how to talk about the future with your significant other it can feel like even less of an intimidating endeavor — for both of you.