CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chevrolet

May 2021 Teacher of the Month

By Steph, Mercedes in the Morning
audacy.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Ms. Laura Blackmore from Shirley Barber Elementary who won a $100...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Putnam City teacher named KOCO 5 September Teacher of the Month

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Congratulations to Hayley Guffin, a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary School in the Putnam City Public Schools District. She was named KOCO 5 and Quail Creek Bank’s September Teacher of the Month. Sky 5 pilot Chase Rutledge spoke to her students about why she deserves the...
PUTNAM, OK
Hutch Post

Teacher of the Month Presented by Allen Samuels CDJR

We love our teachers, and we know you do too! So nominate your favorite today for Teacher of the Month from Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. We'll announce a random winner on the final Friday of each month to win a gift basket form Allen Samuels and area businesses. And the person who nominated the winning teacher will win a free pizza from The Pizza Ranch!
LIFESTYLE
epbusinessjournal.com

David Even Named October Teacher of the Month

Eagle Pass Independent School District has partnered with local businesses throughout our city to highlight the Teacher of the Month program, which honors educators who have made a difference in our community. The program recognizes outstanding kindergarten, elementary, junior high, and high school teachers in Eagle Pass, Texas. October’s Teacher...
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy