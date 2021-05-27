The Best In-Person Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: Day Trips, the Seattle Asian Art Museum's Return, and More

With Washington State's vaccination rates steadily rising, this Memorial Day weekend is looking a whole lot better than last year's. That said, our picks for things to do through Monday stay within the bounds of CDC guidelines, from an outdoor concert in a Sodo parking lot to an outdoor comedy show at Bad Jimmy's, and from places to get last-minute Memorial Day meals (like Smokestack Lightning BBQ) to Asian-owned restaurants to visit to close out AAPI Heritage Month (like Toyoda Sushi). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.