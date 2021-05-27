Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

The Best In-Person Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: Day Trips, the Seattle Asian Art Museum's Return, and More

By Elaina Friedman, Julianne Bell
everout.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Washington State's vaccination rates steadily rising, this Memorial Day weekend is looking a whole lot better than last year's. That said, our picks for things to do through Monday stay within the bounds of CDC guidelines, from an outdoor concert in a Sodo parking lot to an outdoor comedy show at Bad Jimmy's, and from places to get last-minute Memorial Day meals (like Smokestack Lightning BBQ) to Asian-owned restaurants to visit to close out AAPI Heritage Month (like Toyoda Sushi). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

everout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tukwila, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Leavenworth, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Asian Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art Galleries#Art Museum#Cdc#Bad Jimmy#Aapi Heritage Month#Chili Cheese#Gold Bar#Northwest Folklife#Mint Julep Day#Navy Strength Witness#King S Hardware#Bottle Bull#Little Red Hen#Capitol Hill#Waverider#Buford T Justice#Urban Family Brewing#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.