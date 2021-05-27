Cancel
Coronavirus Alert: Immunity to COVID-19 May Last for Years, 10 States Reach Goal of Vaccinating 70 Percent of Adults, Cases Fall 14 Percent Globally in 1 Week, Jobless Claims Continue to Drop, Biden Orders Intelligence Report on Virus Origins

By Don Rauf
EverydayHealth.com
 21 days ago

Total cases worldwide: 168,705,869 (up from 168,093,701 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,505,565 (up from 3,492,129 Wednesday) Total cases in the United States: 33,213,038 (up from 33,186,016 Wednesday) Total deaths in the United States: 593,154 (up from 591,908 Wednesday) Immunity to the virus may last for years. In a review of...

www.everydayhealth.com
Related
Brazos County, TXBattalion Texas AM

State vaccination rates slow as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

On June 4, The Texas Tribune reported that one-third of Texans are now fully vaccinated as the state reports the lowest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in a year. On May 20, The Eagle reported Brazos County was also following this trend as the region reported the fewest active COVID-19 cases in a year.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Will US reach Biden's COVID-19 vaccine goals?

If the U.S. maintains its current pace of vaccinations, the country could theoretically reach President Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults receive at least one shot by July 4, according to a Fox News analysis, however, data suggests the trends may be slowing. As of June 7, data suggests...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. health officials announce 116 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths with a positivity rate of .5 percent and 87 percent of available vaccine doses administered

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 116 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. A total of 662,459 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 3,480 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.55 percent, dropping from the .52 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.
Sangamon County, ILThe State Journal

COVID-19 cases continue to fall as daily vaccinations see slight increase

Daily COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued their downward trend Tuesday while vaccinations saw a slight uptick from where they had been recently. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day that daily cases totaled less than 400. The last time the state saw this occur was March 23-25, 2020.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Novavax Reports its COVID Vaccine is 90 Percent Effective

U.S.-based biotech company Novavax announced Monday that Phase 3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine show it to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing the disease and provide good protection against variants. A release from the company said the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the...
Brown County, WIwhby.com

Weekly average of new coronavirus cases continues to drop

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin reaches lows not seen since April of last year. The state Department of Health Services reports the rate has fallen to 149 a day for the past week–the lowest it has been since April 19th of 2020. The state has added 19 more deaths to the statewide total–which now sits at 7,129. Not all of those deaths were recent, as the state cleans up prior reporting. Outagamie, Brown and Waupaca counties each added one death.
Public Healthabc11.com

Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina drops to 2.5%

Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina. North Carolina declined to accept any additional COVID-19 vaccines this week, for the first time since the shots were first available in December 2020. Vaccine providers are instead fulfilling orders through transfers or requests to local health departments. The move to refuse the state's entire weekly allocation from the federal government comes as demand for the vaccines drops. North Carolina has already returned hundreds of thousands of doses to the federal pool and refused to accept 2.4 million shots. The state now has a surplus of nearly 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccines waiting for residents to take.
Public Healthmycampbellrivernow.com

Over 76 percent of B.C. adults have received a COVID vaccine

B.C. is on a roll in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The percentage of B.C. adults with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine has risen to 76.1, along with 74.4 percent of those 12 and older. In total, 4,102,905 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have...