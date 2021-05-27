Coronavirus Alert: Immunity to COVID-19 May Last for Years, 10 States Reach Goal of Vaccinating 70 Percent of Adults, Cases Fall 14 Percent Globally in 1 Week, Jobless Claims Continue to Drop, Biden Orders Intelligence Report on Virus Origins

Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina. North Carolina declined to accept any additional COVID-19 vaccines this week, for the first time since the shots were first available in December 2020. Vaccine providers are instead fulfilling orders through transfers or requests to local health departments. The move to refuse the state's entire weekly allocation from the federal government comes as demand for the vaccines drops. North Carolina has already returned hundreds of thousands of doses to the federal pool and refused to accept 2.4 million shots. The state now has a surplus of nearly 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccines waiting for residents to take.