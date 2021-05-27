1740 Lovetts Pond Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

LIVE BIDDING ON JUNE 23 at 4:00 pm ET. List price based on tax assessment. Early offers presented. The lot is located in the heart of the north Great Neck corridor in Virginia Beach & is tucked away in the private subdivision, Green Hill by the Bay, a smaller section of the larger neighborhood Green Hill Farms. The lot provides a blank canvas for any builder & homeowner looking to construct a product worthy of waterfront living. As an added bonus, if you prefer not to build & maintain your own dock, the private community has a shared dock immediately next door. Whether you are a boater, enjoy water sports & fishing, or one that simply admires the breathtaking views, this opportunity to build your dream home, given the limited supply of building lots and waterfront homes, is a must see. The drive through the neighborhood passing scenic Lovetts Pond is impressive! Even with the incredible privacy & located in a desirable school district, the lot is only 3 miles from the Shore Drive passage; home to many of Virginia Beach's favorite restaurants, bars, top-notch waterfront & entertainment making this area a popular choice for anyone considering a move to Virginia Beach.