The Pillars of Resilience

Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Resilience is knowing that you are the only one that has the power and the responsibility to pick yourself up.’ Look at the life of Nelson Mandela, a visionary who refused to accept injustice, inequality, and hawkishness. He faced a death sentence under charges of treason, just because he was fighting for a democratic and free society. In 1964, Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment. The epitome of what we can call a major setback. Nevertheless, after spending 45 years in prison, Mandela was released and went on to become South Africa’s first black president. An icon of peace, forgiveness, and humility. His life is a story of resilience. Resilience is the ability to bounce back from setbacks, stress, diversity, and all different misfortunes to life. That strength to pick yourself up again when curveballs are being thrown at you is a superpower. Like any superpower, you learn how to use it so that you’re in control of it. Listed below are the pillars which will help support your resilience. These key pillars can be applied to both your personal and professional life.