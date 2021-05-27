VIP Spades

The Pokémon Company International, in partnership with TiMi Studio Group, today announced that Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic team battle game set in the Pokémon universe, will be available to fans July 2021 on Nintendo Switch and September 2021 on mobile devices. The title will be free-to-start for fans to jump in and play, with optional in-game purchases. Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices is planned, which will allow players on both platforms to battle together. Additionally, players may use their Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Nintendo Switch and mobile to easily keep their progress synced between devices.