I Am Fish swims to Xbox Series X|S and PC this summer

Videogamer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurgeon Simulator and developer Bossa Studios has announced spiritual sea-quel I Am Fish will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as PC this summer. Playing as one of four playable fish including a Goldfish, Flying Fish, Pufferfish and Piranaha, you'll be trying to flounder your way from a small pet shop fish tank to the open ocean in any way you can including swimming, flying, rolling and chomping.

#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Swimming#Fish Tank#Bossa Studios#Pufferfish
