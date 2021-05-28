Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale paints itself a June 10 release on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC

Videogamer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale will be launching on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC in June, developer Greg Lobanov and publisher Finji have announced. The game sees you on a quest to return a magical paintbrush that gives colour to the world to its owner, the titular Chicory. Both have mysteriously vanished along with the world's colour, which means it's down to you as her number one fan and your own freeform drawing skills in order to solve puzzles, manipulate the environment and gain new paint abilities to restore the world to its former state.

www.videogamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Chicory#Ps4#Playstation 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection Arrives On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Save your princess from the Demon Lord in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Back in February, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection released on the Switch, allowing owners of Nintendo’s hybrid console to experience a painstakingly crafted reboot of Capcom’s iconic 1985 action platformer. If you’ve been itching to lob lances into all manner of things that go bump in the night but lacked the hardware to do so, you’re in luck. The game is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Stealth Action Title ‘Aragami 2’ Gets September Release Date for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC with New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Lince Works has announced a September release date for their upcoming stealth action title Aragami 2 alongside a hefty new gameplay trailer. In this title, players will face off against the invading Akatsuchi Empire that seeks to destroy the Rashomon Valley. To combat these invaders, the Aragami unite as a clan to defend their home and each other. The shadows are the primary tool they utilize to aid their cause.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Release Date for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC

Are you also waiting for Samurai Warriors 5? Read the full article to know the release dates of the same. Samurai Warriors 5 is a hack and slash game published by Koei Tecmo. This game is originated in Japan and is known as Sengoku Musou 5 Japan. For those who do not know the meaning of hack and slash, it means that the main character of the game will be up for a fight against hundreds of enemies on the battlefield. The objective of the main character is to defeat the boss enemy or enemy commander. Koei Tecmo has promised in their Nintendo Direct Presentation that there are going to be the revamped character designs for this game. They also mentioned that Samurai Warriors 5 is going to be a “fresh re-imagining” of the franchise.
MLBlaptopmag.com

Epic PlayStation Days of Play sale discounts tons of PS4|PS5 games

PlayStation Days of Play deals are in full swing at Best Buy this week. The retailer is slashing prices on tons of PlayStation games and accessories. Whether you want to stockpile games or surprise dad for Father's Day, now is a great time to save. For a limited time, Ghost...
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Boss Comments on PC Ports of PS4 Games After Some Backlash

PlayStation’s been adamant about remaining open to releasing its games on the PC platform, and based on the recent PC release of Days Gone, it looks like that trend’s not going away anytime soon. Some have not been pleased with the idea of exclusives becoming not-so-exclusive, however, and have expressed a desire to have Sony keep the focus on PlayStation and PlayStation alone. PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst commented on the topic of PC releases recently and offered some appeasing statements for both sides that indicated the PC releases would continue but that PlayStation consoles would still be the best places to play the games PlayStation Studios create.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sony PlayStation Is Still Early Into Planning PC Game Releases

For several decades gaming exclusives where pretty straightforward. If you wanted to play Xbox titles you need the latest Xbox console, the same goes for consoles and exclusives by Nintendo and Sony. However, things started to shift around over the past few years. Microsoft started to embrace the PC platform and with it came the announcement that all Xbox exclusives would also be available through the PC platform. This was great news for PC gamers and it gave them plenty of new content to enjoy.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Explosive shooter Clid the Snail announced for PlayStation and PC

Snails are not known for their use of mini guns, or for that matter, moving particularly fast, but that is all about to change when Clid the Snail lands on PlayStation and PC. Developed by Spanish independent games developer Weird Beluga Studio the title is supported by PlayStation Talents program that was launched in Spain to support the local industry as well as to create video games fully developed in Spain to be sold around the globe.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Flatout 5 Release Date for PC (Windows), PS4 and Xbox Series X

If you were a PlayStation 2 gamer, there is a very good chance you have come across the excessively fun racing game franchise known as Flatout, but you might not even remember them, since they eventually faded into obscurity: let’s take a look at what happened, and what the situation is with regards to a Flatout 5 potentially being developed. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

PlayStation 5 exclusives will be coming to PC but not on launch

More PlayStation exclusives are coming to PC but as expected, they will not be launching simultaneously with the PlayStation version. We will probably have to wait a year or two for the port, similar to how Sony released Guerilla's Horizon Zero Dawn and Bend Studio's Days Gone on Steam and Epic Games Store.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

No More Heroes 1 & 2 Set to Release on PC This June

No More Heroes 1 & 2 have been announced for PC, and fans won't have to wait long to try them out. After coming to Nintendo Switch last October, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 are coming to PC. XSEED Games announced that action-adventure hack and slash titles will hit PC via Steam on June 9, 2021.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Wandersong dev on the challenges of trading singing for painting in Chicory

As Greg Lobanov was putting the finishing touches to his delightful singing bard adventure Wandersong and waiting for it to debut in the autumn of 2018, the first threads of what would become his next project, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, started to form in his head. He wasn't sure what it would be back then, but "a game about drawing was my first idea," he says, "and seemed like the most natural progression from Wandersong. It took a couple of months of moving pieces around to find the game Chicory was gonna be; there were a lot of bad versions of it to sift through first."
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

The Good Life Coming This Fall to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Developer White Owl led by Swery, and Grounding Inc’s new game, The Good Life, is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in fall 2021 and distributed by Playism. The game is dubbed a “debt repayment RPG,” where you need to take pictures to save up...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

A Colorful Tale – PlayStation.Blog

It’s clear that Chicory: A Colorful Tale is full of visual beauty, but when it comes to games there’s so much more that goes into making the experience immersive. Hi, I’m Lena Raine and I am going to tell you about the fun audioscape built for Chicory. I’ve worked on a lot of past titles such as Celeste, Minecraft, and Guild Wars 2. For Chicory, I did all of the music composition and soundtrack recording for the game. We also got to work with sound designer Em Halberstadt (Night in the Woods, Untitled Goose Game, Wandersong) who, along with Preston Wright, designed all of the sound you hear in the pleasant, cozy, and even spooky areas of the game.