Traditional Student Scholarship Recognition Day(s) highlights student research and presentations in live virtual format

April 20-21, 2021, the annual Student Scholarship Recognition Day (SSRD) was held across two days for the first time and adapted virtually for the second consecutive year. More than 2,500 guests tuned in to the 38 live sessions, where 250 Willamette students shared presentations on their work from the past year — either from senior thesis capstone classes, research projects in collaboration with faculty or independent works in fine or performing arts. Each student was given 15 minutes to present visualizations of their work using text, imagery, graphs and even live art and music performances.