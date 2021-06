Some people approach getting dressed in the morning with great enthusiasm, ignited by a new opportunity to express themselves through their fashion choices. Others may find the task daunting or even trivial. No matter which side you lean toward, outfit choices are a lot like branding aesthetics in business. No matter how high-quality content is, website design leaves a first impression on site visitors (aka potential students and clients). Therefore, it’s important to look presentable to get your messages across. And there are few key elements of good websites you can understand to make that stellar first impression.