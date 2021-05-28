Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canadian drilling contractor association changes name to reflect energy transition

jwnenergy.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 72-year-old bastion of the Canadian oilpatch is changing its name and mandate in a sign of the times as the world aims to reduce its use of fossil fuels in favour of cleaner, greener forms of energy. The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors said Thursday it will become...

www.jwnenergy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seamus O'regan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Energy Transition#Climate Change#Ccus#Caodc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Canada
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businesshumboldtjournal.ca

Ensign Energy Services to buy Canadian drilling assets from Nabors Industries

CALGARY — Oilfield services company Ensign Energy Services Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the Canadian drilling assets of Nabors Industries Ltd. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The companies say the deal includes Nabors' fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs in Canada, as...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Changing World of Renewable Energy Costs

One of the most frequently referenced issues in the renewable energy conversation is costs. When will wind, solar, and other renewables producers bring prices down to a point that they are competitive with or beating out fossil fuels?. For investors considering exchange traded funds, such as the ALPS Clean Energy...
Energy Industrynaked capitalism

How Energy Transition Models Go Wrong

Yves here. I’m a big fan of Gail Tverberg, who is always carefully reasoned in her analysis. She’s long thrown red flags for happy talk about green energy and the migration off our nasty carbon emitting power sources. This piece recaps and extends her considerable body of work. Even if you don’t agree, she forces you to examine your priors.
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Canadian oil sands running above pre-pandemic highs, but the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and acceleration of energy transition have lowered the growth prospects

By the end of 2020 oil sands output was able to exceed pre-pandemic production highs, and it is expected to continue to grow as operators look to maximize existing operations. Still the industry's long-term growth prospects have declined as market uncertainty continues to delay the timing of new projects and pressures from the energy transition increase.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Siemens Energy to assist greening of Canadian LNG project

German company will provide low-carbon solutions to Energie Saguenay LNG. Germany’s Siemens Energy and Quebec’s Symbio Infrastructure said June 22 they have agreed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which Siemens will provide engineering services and carbon footprint reduction solutions to the Energie Saguenay LNG terminal in Quebec and to its companion Gazoduq pipeline.
Energy Industrybain.com

Energy Is Only One Part of the Sustainability Transition

The energy transition is already roiling the energy and natural resources (ENR) sectors, affecting long-term strategic planning, investments in infrastructure and equipment, allocation of resources, and so much more. But this isn’t the only resource transition that ENR companies are dealing with. Several others are in motion, aimed at reducing waste and improving the circularity of supply and production chains, and developing a more sustainable food supply to feed a growing population. Like the energy transition, these will transform the way ENR companies do business—and executives will have to adapt their business strategies and operating models in order to thrive.
Energy IndustryPatriotic Vanguard

African energy transition remains key focus at African Energy Week 2021

The promotion of renewable developments, the value of private participation and the role of natural gas remain key discussion points at AEW 2021. Africa’s energy transition, motivated by the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and the alleviation of energy poverty by 2050, remains a top priority and critical point of discussion in 2021. With international treaties such as the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change influencing the shift from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy developments, many African countries have implemented supportive policies and regulation, increased Independent Power Producer (IPP) participation, and recognized the role of natural gas as a transitionary resource.
Industryrigzone.com

Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization

Stena Drilling on Monday reported 100% utilization across its entire rig fleet. The achievement follows the Stena Don semi-submersible’s departure last week from the Scapa Flow harbor in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, Stena Drilling noted on social media feeds. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of...
Energy Industry24newshd.tv

Oil Tankers Contractors Association announces strike on June 24

The Oil Tankers Contractors Association Tuesday announced to suspend the supply of petroleum products across the country from June 24 to pressurise the government to accept their demands, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The association has announced a strike and demanded road share in the ‘White Oil Pipeline Project’ as the...
Energy Industrybain.com

Harnessing the Energy and Resource Transition

The next five years are going to be critical for the industries that supply energy and natural resources to the world’s economies. In that short span, while they keep their current businesses running, most will begin reinventing themselves as businesses that also move the world closer to a lower-carbon, sustainable future.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Listen: Natural gas in the energy transition era

Today we are looking at how the energy transition to lower emissions and cleaner fuels will affect natural gas. Editors from S&P Global Platts and Market Intelligence discuss the findings of their recent series of stories, Natural Gas in Transition, looking the natural gas sector in the era of energy transition.
Energy Industrywhbl.com

Japan pledges $10 billion financial support for Asia’s energy transition

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Monday pledged to offer $10 billion financial aid for decarbonisation projects in Asia, such as renewable energy, energy-saving and conversion to gas-fired power generation from coal-fired power to help with an energy transition. In a virtual meeting with ASEAN energy ministers, Japan’s Minster of Economy,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energy transition 'needs pragmatism': Brookings

Striving for perfection as the European Union is doing will jeopardise an already uncertain outcome, says a director at US policy think-tank Brookings. The European Union is setting its sights high with its determination to decarbonise, and this could jeopardise the target of a net-zero economy by 2050, according to Samantha Gross, the head of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at Washington DC think tank Brookings. Speaking at a panel that was examining how best to attract investment into clean energy projects in developing countries, she said that the bloc was providing some certainty for investors in t...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

How shipping ports are being reinvented for the green energy transition

When it comes to launching the energy transition, maritime policy is one of the key battlegrounds. But many ports, aware of their ecological and economic vulnerability, have committed to sustainable development strategies. According to the latest research, sea levels will rise considerably (from 1.1 to 2 meters, on average) by...
Energy Industrycloudnewsmag.com

Seplat Petroleum Development Company changes name to Seplat Energy Plc.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has notified trading license holders, investors and other relevant stakeholders of the implementation in the change of name of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (the Company) to Seplat Energy Plc. The recent development is in line with the consensus reached at the recently concluded Annual General...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

The Energy Transition Will Provide A Wealth Of Opportunities In Europe

Energy dependence of European countries has become evident as a consequence of the geopolitical turmoil during the two Oil Crises of the 1970s and in disruptions of Russian gas supplies in 2006, as well as 2009. In other words, the need for a common energy policy has become an increasingly significant priority for the European Union. Yet, today, the Union still lacks a coherent common energy policy and energy continues to be an essential component of national security agendas despite substantial harmonization efforts. According to European Energy Security Strategy, the EU imports about 53% of the energy it consumes, which makes it the largest energy importer in the world, in contrast with the growing energy demand worldwide. The Union needs an ever-integrated energy market to pioneer the transition to a low-carbon economy and retain Europe’s leading role in climate change as well as global investment in renewable energy. Since the 1990s, the European Commission has been putting emphasis on the cost-effective outcomes that can be achieved through harmonized energy supply security policies at a supranational level. For this purpose, the Framework Strategy for a Resilient Energy Union prioritizes among all five strategic dimensions: energy security, the internal energy market, energy efficiency, decarbonization and research, innovation, and competitiveness with the ultimate goal of fostering energy security and sustainability in the wider region.
Energy Industrykitco.com

Wood Mackenzie buys consultancy Roskill to expand energy transition offering

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Friday it had acquired privately-owned Roskill as it expands its expertise in the metals and materials crucial for the energy transition. "Combining Roskill's capabilities with Wood Mackenzie reinforces our ability to provide comprehensive, integrated analysis across the energy,...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Opinion: The Energy Transition Needs Astute Energy Policy

By Tariq Siddiqui The energy industry is not a monolith. It’s a complex matrix of producers, sources, service and product suppliers, merchants and others that all have a role to play in each iteration of an energy transition.Today’s transition adds societal pressures, mountains of data and competing analyses in the mission to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.KEY INSIGHTSTo get to reliable..
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Fund the energy transition now, shipping organisations say

BIMCO joined a chorus of voices saying a zero-emission future ‘does not come free.’. Representatives of the international shipping industry on June 18 said they were frustrated with the lack of momentum on a $5mn research fund to facilitate the rollout of cleaner fuels and zero-emission technologies. The UN’s International...