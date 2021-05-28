Canadian drilling contractor association changes name to reflect energy transition

Energy dependence of European countries has become evident as a consequence of the geopolitical turmoil during the two Oil Crises of the 1970s and in disruptions of Russian gas supplies in 2006, as well as 2009. In other words, the need for a common energy policy has become an increasingly significant priority for the European Union. Yet, today, the Union still lacks a coherent common energy policy and energy continues to be an essential component of national security agendas despite substantial harmonization efforts. According to European Energy Security Strategy, the EU imports about 53% of the energy it consumes, which makes it the largest energy importer in the world, in contrast with the growing energy demand worldwide. The Union needs an ever-integrated energy market to pioneer the transition to a low-carbon economy and retain Europe’s leading role in climate change as well as global investment in renewable energy. Since the 1990s, the European Commission has been putting emphasis on the cost-effective outcomes that can be achieved through harmonized energy supply security policies at a supranational level. For this purpose, the Framework Strategy for a Resilient Energy Union prioritizes among all five strategic dimensions: energy security, the internal energy market, energy efficiency, decarbonization and research, innovation, and competitiveness with the ultimate goal of fostering energy security and sustainability in the wider region.