Production was shut down on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for two weeks after Kim Kardashian West and her four children contracted coronavirus. The 40-year-old reality star – who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West – was really worried about her eldest boy, who contracted the virus first from a friend in school, and then the virus soon spread through her whole immediate family.