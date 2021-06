We are still a couple of months away from the newest addition to the DCEU with The Suicide Squad. After the disaster from the last Suicide Squad film, fans have high hope for some over the top and thrills from James Gunn. The time has come for the push of the film collectible as we already saw McFarlane Toys reveals their new DC Multiverse wave of figures. That set of released includes Bloodsport, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, Peacekeeper, and of course, Harley Quinn. Fans can read about that wave of figures and more here. However, the spotlight does seem to be in Harley Quinn as Tamashii Nation shave debuts their newest S.H. Figures release. Featuring high amounts of detail, likeness to Margot Robbie, and excellent articulation, this is one figure that The Suicide Squad fans will not want to miss.