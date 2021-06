With the summer coming up, and all the pools you can possibly go to (see also our splash pad guide for more summer fun!) you may wonder, how can I help my child learn how to swim? I highly recommend putting them in swim lessons in addition to swimming with them on your own. Participation in formal swimming lessons was associated with an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning in the 1- to 4-year-old children. I currently work as a swim instructor at the Cordova YMCA, and I wanted to share with you of what I teach and why I teach it, so that you can help your child in the water. Private and group lessons start at the age of 6 months and go up all the way to adults. You are never too young or too old to learn!