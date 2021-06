HARRISBURG, PA − June 25, 2021 − State Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today issued the following statement on her decision to vote for the state budget:. “This budget may not have included everything I wanted but without a tax increase it makes significant investments in many of my priorities. In total $200 million will be added to the Fair Funding Formula and an additional $100 million will be provided to school districts that have been historically underfunded, which includes school districts like Bethlehem Area School District. Spending more money through the Fair Funding Formula has been a priority of mine and will help Lehigh Valley School Districts. In total the State will be spending $13.55 billion on pre-k through 12th grade.