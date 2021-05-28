Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Hot Book Summer

By Sam Sanders
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost summer, and whether you're at a beach, at a park, or at home, it's a great time to get lost in a book. Sam is joined by Barrie Hardymon, senior editor of NPR's Weekend Edition, and Traci Thomas, host of the podcast The Stacks. They give advice on how to get back into the habit of reading and recommend a few great summer reads: Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi, How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith, Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins and Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor. They also play a special edition of "Who Said That?"

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Weekend Edition#Yolk#Filthy Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Related
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

KidsPost Summer Book Club: ‘True Friends’

In the past 15 months, we have been tested in ways we would have never imagined. One of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the separation from friends. You may have been used to a lot of togetherness: sitting in a school cafeteria, carpooling to soccer practice and attending birthday parties. Until this spring, many of those in-person get-togethers were not possible. So we had to be creative: video chats, drive-by birthdays and online movie nights.
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

Erin Cataldi: Hot titles to read this summer

Whether you are sunning yourself on a beach or simply hanging out in your pajamas getting blasted by the air conditioning, we could all use an escape more than ever. The perfect novel can transport you somewhere else, which is especially great if you’re stuck at home working all summer with no ocean or pool in sight.
Books & LiteratureMcSweeney's

Richard III Is Not Ready for Hot Girl Summer

- - - Now is the winter of our discontent. In bright colors dance across our Google Calendars. Our virtual happy hours changed to merry meet-ups;. Our Costco aisles flanked with free samples. Grim reality has long since quenched our Cuomo thirst;. And now, instead of stitched sea shanties and...
RecipesPopSugar

Hot and Hungry? These Are the Best Summer Recipes on TikTok

Reply to @anitahil Day 2/7 of the Healthy Dinner series😊check out my IG @nutritionbykylie for the recipe!#summerrolls #veganrecipes #FoodOnTikTok. You've had the baked feta pasta, the breakfast crunchwrap, the spicy vodka penne, and even the. . Now, you're looking for something more — something, dare we say, better? The time...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

20 hot new books coming out this week.

Yes, it’s true, HOT BOOK SUMMER has arrived. Rivka Galchen, Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch. “The comedy that runs through Everyone Knows is a magical brew of absurdity and brutality. Galchen has a Kafkaesque sense of the way the exercise of authority inflates egos and twists logic.”. –The...
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

‘Hot Summer Nights’ welcomes Doeffinger

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series continues this Thursday with Paul James Doeffinger, a well-known singer songwriter from Mason County, W.Va. with a large fan base within the Ohio Valley. Doeffinger’s performances are a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his...
Recipeswgnradio.com

BBQ Great Bill Gillespie Cooks Hot and Fast in New Bestselling Book!

World Champion Pitmaster Bill Gillespie joins Dane to talk about his new book “Hot and Fast BBQ on your Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker”. Hear as Bill shares his love of BBQ, how he got started and great ways you can use the affordable Weber Smokey Mountain to be your best in the backyard or the biggest BBQ competitions in the country. For more information on Bill, his World Championship team Smokin’ Hoggz , books and other products check out https://www.smokinhoggzbbq.com/
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 3. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda...
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Chaney Kwak's Playlist for His Memoir "The Passenger"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Chaney Kwak's The...
Behind Viral VideosEsquire

The Forecast at TikTok Is Calling for a Hot Sandlercore Summer

Everyone knows that trends are cyclical. Styles come in—we buy them, get sick of them, and they live in our closets, untouched and mildew-y, until we finally work up the courage to get rid of them. Then they come back in style, ever so slightly different looking, and only once we’ve finally gotten rid of them, of course.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Barnes & Noble best-sellers

1. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. 2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. 3. “Blood: A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers” by Jonas Brothers and Neil Strauss. 4. “Invincible Compendium, Volume 1” by Robert Kirkman. 5. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston. 6. “Fox...
Boulder, COgeminiink.org

The Writer’s Desk with Andre Dubus III

The Writer’s Desk features the desks and writing practices of Gemini Ink faculty, visiting authors, teaching artists, volunteers, students, interns, staff, partners and more. Receive new posts in your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter at bit.ly/geminiinknewsletter. Igniting the Story in Your Writing Process. How, technically speaking, can we ignite...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams

Everyone who absolutely devoured No Exit like I did, (thanks to a late-night message from my best friend that basically said, “Drop everything and read this!”) should consider Taylor Adams’s newest thriller, Hairpin Bridge, an absolute must read! Though everything about this story is different, the edge-of-your-seat excitement and spine-tingling scares are still ever-present in Adams’s writing.
CelebritiesNPR

Actor Ned Beatty Of 'Deliverance' Has Died At Age 83

Ned Beatty, a veteran character actor who worked in film, television and theater, has died at age 83. He was best known for his memorable performances in Deliverance, Network and Superman. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. Ned Beatty was a character actor best known for his appearances in the movies "Deliverance," "Network"...
Musictalkhouse.com

Noah Britton and Phil Elverum Make Hate-Based Rock & Roll

Noah Britton is a Boston-based singer-songwriter who has also performed as ACLU Benefit and Request Freebird; Phil Elverum is the singer-songwriter behind The Microphones and Mt. Eerie, and the founder of the label P.W. Elverum and Sun. Recently, the old friends collaborated on a track, “Wings,” off Noah’s forthcoming I Love You EP — out June 17 via Gentle Reminder Records. To celebrate, they hopped on the phone to catch up.
TV & Videosbigrapidsnews.com

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 3. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio) 4. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper,...
Celebritiesmakingascene.org

Deb Ryder Memphis Moonlight

Deb Ryder got her start when as a teenager she would open for visiting artists at her father’s nightclub. She wound up opening for Etta James, Big Joe Turner, Charlie Musselwhite and Taj Mahal. Ryder recorded her debut album “Might Just Get Lucky” in 2013. Her fifth studio album is...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour) Performers include: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, and Nick Robinson. TV show description:. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Ted Russell Kamp “Solitaire”

Thirteenth time lucky: Ted Russell Kamp plays an ace. The music is traditional and well produced. Kamp plays paired-down acoustic guitar with excellent fingerpicking. His band play a plethora of instruments, including Wultizer and pedal steel. After a lengthy career, Kamp’s voice has gone the way of Bob Dylan’s, and like a good pair of boots, it has worn in with time but still strong.