Hem/Onc Roundup: Costs of Cancer Survivorship Care, Improving Clinical Trial Disparities, and More

J Immigr Minor Health. 2021 Oct 20. doi: 10.1007/s10903-021-01291-8. Online ahead of print. There is potential to improve low colorectal cancer screening rates, reduce mortality, and narrow health disparities, if the distinctive screening barriers among Russian-speaking immigrants were better understood. However, there is little relevant research about the topic. To address this gap, this study aimed to identify barriers to timely colorectal cancer screening, especially colonoscopies, among Russian-speakers in New York City. Thirteen key informant interviews were performed with providers, community leaders, and academics. Eight focus groups were then conducted with 81 Russian-speaking individuals, age 50-75, who had not had a timely colonoscopy. Results were translated, transcribed, coded and analyzed. Barriers identified included individual, communal, and structural issues. Distinctive barriers, such as those related to culture and to the experiences of living under the Soviet system, were uncovered. Barriers identified can potentially be reduced through interventions suggested by the research, including more education and more effective provider recommendations.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO