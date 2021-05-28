CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hem/Onc Roundup: Costs of Cancer Survivorship Care, Improving Clinical Trial Disparities, and More

By Rebecca Araujo
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article– Predictive Tools May Help Physicians Identify Patients at Risk for Multiple Myeloma. In other news, a predictive tool may help primary care physicians identify patients at high risk of multiple myeloma. A model created based on blood test measurements was estimated to reduce the number of false alarms per diagnosis...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

Access Denied: Inequities in Clinical Trial Enrollment for Pancreatic Cancer

Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Oct 16. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10868-4. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The influence of social determinants of health (SDH) on participation in clinical trials for pancreatic cancer is not well understood. In this study, we describe trends and identify disparities in pancreatic cancer clinical trial enrollment. PATIENTS AND...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

FDA Places Clinical Hold on Allogene CAR-T Cancer Trials

Allogene Therapeutics saw its shares fall more than 40% in early trading Friday after acknowledging that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on its trials evaluating its allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Allogene said the clinical hold was placed after it notified the FDA of a...
CANCER
Real Health

Multiple Myeloma Presents Added Burden for African Americans

Advances in treatment have significantly improved survival rates for patients with myeloma, but the gains for African Americans haven’t been as sizable as for other groups. Researchers suspect that a combination of factors, including less access to treatment services and differences in health insurance coverage, may play a role. What...
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Cancer Clinical Trial Enrollment Has Recovered Despite the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Although cancer clinical trial enrollment plummeted during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, study results show that enrollment has rebounded over the past year. Findings from a cohort study published in JAMA Network1 show that although cancer clinical trial enrollment decreased significantly during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, participation has been rebounding since the winter of 2020.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Phase III trial shows AZ’s liver cancer combination improves overall survival

AstraZeneca’s drug combination Imfinzi plus tremelimumab has been shown to significantly improve overall survival for patients with first-line unresectable liver cancer. The positive high-level results demonstrated that tremelimumab added to Imfinzi demonstrated statistically and clinically meaningful overall survival vs sorafenib. Patients in the trial were those with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Anti-cancer drug derived from fungus shows promise in clinical trials

A new industry-academic partnership between the University of Oxford and biopharmaceutical company NuCana as found that chemotherapy drug NUC-7738, derived from a Himalayan fungus, has 40 times greater potency for killing cancer cells than its parent compound. Oxford University researchers have worked in collaboration with industry leaders NuCana to assess...
CANCER
healio.com

Top in hem/onc: Antihypertensive drugs in colorectal cancer, CAR-T for brain tumors

In a recent study, researchers found that antihypertensive drugs could potentially reduce mortality among patients with stage I to stage III colorectal cancer. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week. In other news, researchers said they were “extraordinarily optimistic” about the possibility of using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Among Russian-speaking Immigrants: The Importance of Culture and Home Country Experiences

J Immigr Minor Health. 2021 Oct 20. doi: 10.1007/s10903-021-01291-8. Online ahead of print. There is potential to improve low colorectal cancer screening rates, reduce mortality, and narrow health disparities, if the distinctive screening barriers among Russian-speaking immigrants were better understood. However, there is little relevant research about the topic. To address this gap, this study aimed to identify barriers to timely colorectal cancer screening, especially colonoscopies, among Russian-speakers in New York City. Thirteen key informant interviews were performed with providers, community leaders, and academics. Eight focus groups were then conducted with 81 Russian-speaking individuals, age 50-75, who had not had a timely colonoscopy. Results were translated, transcribed, coded and analyzed. Barriers identified included individual, communal, and structural issues. Distinctive barriers, such as those related to culture and to the experiences of living under the Soviet system, were uncovered. Barriers identified can potentially be reduced through interventions suggested by the research, including more education and more effective provider recommendations.
CANCER
biospace.com

AstraZeneca Cancer Trial Hit with Clinical Hold Following Cardiac Issues

A trial assessing an experimental AstraZeneca cancer drug has been placed on clinical hold due to safety concerns. The trial pause comes two years after Amgen was also forced to pause a study of a drug within the same class. AstraZeneca quietly announced the study on clinicaltrials.gov, but did not...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

An Obvious Sign That You Will Live Longer

Women who can do this live longer and have a lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. Women who can do high-intensity exercise have a longer life and much lower risk of death from any cause, including cancer and heart disease, a study presented at EuroEcho 2019 reveals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

