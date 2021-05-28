CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Describes a Casual Link Between Obesity and Cancer

By Robert Dillard
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleA recent study shows a link between obesity and cancer. The study, published in journal Obesity, suggests that inflammatory cells that possess immunosuppressive properties may act as pivotal link between obesity and cancer risk, progression, and metastasis. In this study, researchers conducted a literature review. Subsequently, they delineated altered...

