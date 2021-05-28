Cancel
NHL

One Minute with Brendan Gallagher

By NHLPA Staff
 18 days ago

He may not shed a tear often, but this one movie always makes Brendan Gallagher just a little emotional. The Montreal Canadiens forward reveals all you need to know in one minute. ​

nhlpa.com
Brendan Gallagher
#The Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens' Price, Gallagher expected to play Game 1 of playoffs after AHL loan

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and goaltender Carey Price have been re-assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket on a long-term injury conditioning loan, after which they are expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team announced Sunday. Gallagher has been sidelined since April 5,...
FTB: Gallagher and Price to play conditioning stint against Toronto Marlies

With Game 1 of the Leafs vs Habs series three more days away, the Montreal Canadiens have taken the opportunity to give their two injured players a conditioning stint with the Laval Rocket tonight. Their opponent: the Toronto Marlies. Brendan Gallagher, who broke his finger, and Carey Price, who was...
Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher to play for Laval Rocket on Monday

As part of the Montreal Canadiens’ preparation for the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher will work their way into game shape in the Laval Rocket’s final match of the season. The Canadiens have assigned Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price to the Rocket on...
Canadiens send Price, Gallagher to AHL for conditioning

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens reassigned goalie Carey Price and forward Brendan Gallagher to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Sunday for conditioning as they return from injuries. Price and Gallagher will take part in the Rocket’s morning skate Monday before facing the Toronto Marlies in...
Price and Gallagher assigned to Laval on LTI conditioning loans

Both are expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Leafs. The Canadiens announced on Sunday that the team has assigned Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price to the Laval Rocket on long term injury conditioning loans. Both will dress for the Rocket's final game of the season on Monday against the Toronto Marlies.
Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens playoff preview

NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
Suzuki: 'The rivalry is something you always dream of'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens held an off-ice workout at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday, but forwards Josh Anderson and Nick Suzuki spoke with reporters via Zoom. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats as the preparation for the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs continues:
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rebounder to seal victory in Game 1

Gallagher scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Jets in Game 1. Racing to the net after a breakaway chance from Shea Weber, Gallagher chipped the puck past Connor Hellebuyck to give the Habs a 4-2 lead in the third period on the power play. Scoring in back to back games, the 29-year-old also had two shots on goal and two hits in just 13:52 of ice time.
[Highlight] Shea Weber gets a breakaway, Brendan Gallagher cleans up the rebound

Yes, you read that correctly. A breakaway for .. Shea Weber?! ... leads to Montreal’s fourth goal of the night as Brendan Gallagher follows him in and pots the rebound. Shea Weber on the breakaway(no really), and Brendan Gallagher cleans up the garbage for a power play goal! pic.twitter.com/tdv4VP21Qv. —...
Gallagher: 'The hardest game to win is the last one'

MONTREAL - The Canadiens posted a 5-1 win over the Jets on Sunday night at the Bell Centre to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Following the game, forwards Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Nick Suzuki spoke with reporters via Zoom. They were followed by interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.
Gallagher on Gainey: 'It was a passionate speech'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens held an off-ice workout at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme spoke with reporters via Zoom. He was followed by forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Ducharme on playing road games...
Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Vegas to start playoff series

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -274, Canadiens +224; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas...
Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Series Preview

When you look at both of these lineups, one thing that stands out is the depth throughout both these forward groups. Both teams can roll four lines and have had a balanced scoring attack throughout these playoffs. Vegas has gotten a goal from all but two forwards in the playoffs who have played at least three games for the club. The Canadiens, on the other hand, has seen all but three forwards score who have played at least three games. William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights in points in the postseason with 11 in 13 games while Tyler Toffoli leads for the Canadiens with 10 points in 11 games. For two teams with so much depth, matchups become a lot harder as goals can come from anywhere. However, one area the Canadiens should have the upper hand is the centre depth. It will be hard for the Golden Knights to match the skill the Habs have up the middle.
Canucks: How do they compare to the Montreal Canadiens? (Part 1)

MONTREAL, QC - FEBRUARY 02: Goaltender Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks defends the net near Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at the Bell Centre on February 2, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Canadiens Game Day: Golden Knights show why they are big favourites

The Canadiens were huge underdogs heading into their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights and we saw why in Game 1 Monday night. The Canadiens were simply no match for the Golden Knights, losing 4-1, and if not for some outstanding saves by Carey Price the final score would have been much more lopsided.
Stu Cowan: Don't bet on Canadiens to win in Vegas

I’d love to predict the Canadiens will beat the Golden Knights in their Stanley Cup semifinal series that begins Monday night in Las Vegas (9 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). A trip to the Stanley Cup final would be a great boost for the city...