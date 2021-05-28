Cancel
Currency market: USD/JPY 111.11 to 107.52

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Call rates informs today USD/JPY range is located from 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates on a positive scale reports a range of 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates reports on a negative scale 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered. USD interest rates reports 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered.

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Markets Remain Cautious

As previously stated, other asset classes, ex-equities, remain far more cautious following the FOMC dot-plot-gate and Bullard in a China shop inflation comments this week. With one eye on next week’s PMIs from Asia and the US Non-Farm Payrolls, currency markets continued to trade sideways with the US dollar quietly consolidating the previous week’s gains.
Businesseconomies.com

USD/JPY backs off year high

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off March 2020 highs while on track for the third weekly profit in a row, following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data later today. As of 06:50 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 110.83, with an intraday low at 110.81. From Japan,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
StocksFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound as investors consider loose monetary policy is set to continue

The Fed’s recent hawkish dot plot shift has opened up immediate dollar strength and sent global stocks lower on policy normalisation fears. However, this last week saw a gradual weakening of the USD and strength coming back into global stocks. Why? The market digested the fact that interest rates are not expected to change any time soon (at least until2023). As a result, low interest rates and the large US stimulus package means that global stocks can keep rising, for now at least. However, many investors are very nervous at equities at these levels and are asking when will the inevitable correction come?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/MXN forecast revised lower after Banxico hike – Rabobank

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico unexpectedly rose the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%; it was the first hike since 2018. As a consequence, analysts at Rabobank have shifted their USD/MXN point forecast from 20.5 in one month to 20, with the risk skewed to the downside. They still expect the broader range 19.5 - 21.0 to hold, but they have shifted to a narrower trading range forecast to 19.5-20.25.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Still Bullish

This is due to fears of a collapse of the Japanese economy because of the outbreak of Corona and the poor vaccination against it. This contributed to pushing the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen to the resistance level 111.11, its highest level in 15 months, before settling around the level of 110.85 before announcing the US GDP growth rate.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls await ascending channel breakout

USD/JPY managed to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020. Renewed USD buying remained supportive amid a generally positive risk sentiment. Investors look forward to a slew of US macro releases for a fresh trading impetus. A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to gain some...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Trading Sideways

The Canadian dollar had an uneventful overnight session, as did the rest of the G-10 majors. Traders ignored yesterday’s April Retail Sales data. The drop of 5.7% m/m was weaker than expected but not a surprise due to restrictions implemented to combat the third-wave coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian dollar was...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Correction Could Be Limited Below 110.00

USD/JPY extended its increase above the 111.00 resistance level. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must settle above 1.1950 for a decent recovery, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.4000. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021, similar to the market...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.