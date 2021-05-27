CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demyelination and remyelination detected in an alternative cuprizone mouse model of multiple sclerosis with 7.0 T multiparameter magnetic resonance imaging

Sci Rep. 2021 May 26;11(1):11060. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-90597-6. The aim of this study was to investigate the mechanisms underlying demyelination and remyelination with 7.0 T multiparameter magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in an alternative cuprizone (CPZ) mouse model of multiple sclerosis (MS). Sixty mice were divided into six groups (n =...

Prognostic value of cerebrospinal fluid glutamate in multiple sclerosis

Medicina (B Aires). 2021;81(5):774-779. The objective of this study was to evaluate the association between glutamate (Glu) levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) at disease onset and disease progression during follow up in a cohort of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. Glu level was measured at disease onset (first relapse). MRI was obtained at baseline and follow-up (every 12 months) to determine the percent of brain volume change (PBVC), cortical thickness (CT), and T2 lesion volume (T2LV). The primary predictors of interest were baseline CSF Glu levels, PBVC and CT, as well as clinical disease progression [measured by Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) and annualized relapse rate] during follow-up. A total of 26 MS patients were included. Mean concentration of Glu in CSF at diagnosis was 5.3 ± 0.4 uM/l. A significant association was observed between higher baseline levels of Glu and an increase in EDSS during follow up (b = 1.06, 95%CI 0.47-1.66, p = 0.003) as well as PBVC (b = -0.71 95%CI -0.56-1.38, p = 0.002) and CT (b = -0.15, 95%CI -0.06-0.33, p = 0.01). We did not observe an association between baseline Glu levels and relapse rate or T2LV during follow-up (b = 0.08, 95%CI -0.11-0.43, p = 0.11 and b = 195, 95%CI -39-330, p = 0.22, respectively). Higher Glu concentrations at disease onset were associated with an increase in PBVC and EDSS progression during follow-up in MS patients.
Biologically Targeted Radiation Therapy: Incorporating Patient-Specific Hypoxia Data Derived from Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 29;13(19):4897. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194897. PURPOSE: Hypoxia has been linked to radioresistance. Strategies to safely dose escalate dominant intraprostatic lesions have shown promising results, but further dose escalation to overcome the effects of hypoxia require a novel approach to constrain the dose in normal tissue.to safe levels. In this study, we demonstrate a biologically targeted radiotherapy (BiRT) approach that can utilise multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) to target hypoxia for favourable treatment outcomes.
Comparison of Spinal Cord Magnetic Resonance Imaging Features Among Children With Acquired Demyelinating Syndromes

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Oct 1;4(10):e2128871. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.28871. IMPORTANCE: The recognition of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) features associated with distinct causes of myelitis in children is essential to guide investigations and support diagnostic categorization. OBJECTIVE: To determine the clinical and MRI features and outcomes associated with spinal cord involvement in...
Applying Deep Learning to Accelerated Clinical Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Sep 27;12:685276. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.685276. eCollection 2021. Background: Magnetic resonance (MR) scans are routine clinical procedures for monitoring people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). Patient discomfort, timely scheduling, and financial burden motivate the need to accelerate MR scan time. We examined the clinical application of a deep learning (DL) model in restoring the image quality of accelerated routine clinical brain MR scans for PwMS. Methods: We acquired fast 3D T1w BRAVO and fast 3D T2w FLAIR MRI sequences (half the phase encodes and half the number of slices) in parallel to conventional parameters. Using a subset of the scans, we trained a DL model to generate images from fast scans with quality similar to the conventional scans and then applied the model to the remaining scans. We calculated clinically relevant T1w volumetrics (normalized whole brain, thalamic, gray matter, and white matter volume) for all scans and T2 lesion volume in a sub-analysis. We performed paired t-tests comparing conventional, fast, and fast with DL for these volumetrics, and fit repeated measures mixed-effects models to test for differences in correlations between volumetrics and clinically relevant patient-reported outcomes (PRO). Results: We found statistically significant but small differences between conventional and fast scans with DL for all T1w volumetrics. There was no difference in the extent to which the key T1w volumetrics correlated with clinically relevant PROs of MS symptom burden and neurological disability. Conclusion: A deep learning model that improves the image quality of the accelerated routine clinical brain MR scans has the potential to inform clinically relevant outcomes in MS.
Predictors of adherence and persistence to disease-modifying therapies in Multiple Sclerosis

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Oct 5;14:17562864211031099. doi: 10.1177/17562864211031099. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In multiple sclerosis (MS), non-adherence/non-persistence is related to suboptimal response to treatment, including disease relapses and the need for more expensive healthcare. The aim of this study was to identify predictors related to adherence to disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in a cohort of Argentinian MS patients.
Adipokines as Immune Cell Modulators in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 7;22(19):10845. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910845. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic inflammatory and demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS), is a major clinical and societal problem, which has a tremendous impact on the life of patients and their proxies. Current immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory therapies prove to be relatively effective; however, they fail to concomitantly stop ongoing neurological deterioration and do not reverse acquired disability. The proportion to which genetic and environmental factors contribute to the etiology of MS is still incompletely understood; however, a recent association between MS etiology and obesity was shown, with obesity greatly increasing the risk of developing MS. An altered balance of adipokines, which are white adipose tissue (WAT) hormones, plays an important role in the low-grade chronic inflammation during obesity by their pervasive modification of local and systemic inflammation. Vice versa, inflammatory factors secreted by immune cells affect adipokine function. To explore the role of adipokines in MS pathology, we will here review the reciprocal effects of adipokines and immune cells and summarize alterations in adipokine levels in MS patient cohorts. Finally, we will discuss proof-of-concept studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of adipokines to target both neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration processes in MS.
Effect of BDNF Val66Met polymorphism on hippocampal subfields in multiple sclerosis patients

Mol Psychiatry. 2021 Oct 14. doi: 10.1038/s41380-021-01345-1. Online ahead of print. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) Val66Met polymorphism was shown to strongly affect BDNF function, but its role in modulating gray matter damage in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients is still not clear. Given BDNF relevance on the hippocampus, we aimed to explore BDNF Val66Met polymorphism effect on hippocampal subfield volumes and its role in cognitive functioning in MS patients. Using a 3T scanner, we obtained dual-echo and 3DT1-weighted sequences from 50 MS patients and 15 healthy controls (HC) consecutively enrolled. MS patients also underwent genotype analysis of BDNF, neurological and neuropsychological evaluation. Hippocampal subfields were segmented by using Freesurfer. The BDNF Val66Met polymorphism was found in 22 MS patients (44%). Compared to HC, MS patients had lower volume in: bilateral hippocampus-amygdala transition area (HATA); cornus ammonis (CA)1, granule cell layer of dentate gyrus (GCL-DG), CA4 and CA3 of the left hippocampal head; molecular layer (ML) of the left hippocampal body; presubiculum of right hippocampal body and right fimbria. Compared to BDNF Val66Val, Val66Met MS patients had higher volume in bilateral hippocampal tail; CA1, ML, CA3, CA4, and GCL-DG of left hippocampal head; CA1, ML, and CA3 of the left hippocampal body; left HATA and presubiculum of the right hippocampal head. In MS patients, higher lesion burden was associated with lower volume of presubiculum of right hippocampal body; lower volume of left hippocampal tail was associated with worse visuospatial memory performance; lower volume of left hippocampal head with worse performance in semantic fluency. Our findings suggest the BNDF Val66Met polymorphism may have a protective role in MS patients against both hippocampal atrophy and cognitive impairment. BDNF genotype might be a potential biomarker for predicting cognitive prognosis, and an interesting target to study for neuroprotective strategies.
Enhanced re-myelination in transthyretin null mice following cuprizone mediated demyelination

Neurosci Lett. 2021 Oct 8:136287. doi: 10.1016/j.neulet.2021.136287. Online ahead of print. Thyroid hormones (THs) impact nearly every tissue in the body, including the adult and developing central nervous system. The distribution of THs around the body is facilitated by specific TH distributor proteins including transthyretin (TTR). In addition to being produced in the liver, TTR is synthesized in the choroid plexus of the brain. The synthesis of TTR by choroid plexus epithelial cells allows transport of THs from the blood into the brain. Adequate supply of THs to the brain is required for developmental myelination of axons and the maintenance of mature myelin throughout adult life, essential for the proper conduction of nerve impulses. Insufficient THs in developing mice results in hypo-myelination (thinner myelin around axons). However, confounding evidence demonstrated that in developing brains of TTR null mice, hyper-myelination of axons was observed in the corpus callosum. This raised the question whether increased myelination occurs during re-myelination in the adult brain following targeted demyelination. To investigate the effect of TTR during re-myelination, cuprizone induced depletion of myelin in the corpus callosum of adult mice was initiated, followed by a period of myelin repair. Myelin thickness was measured to assess re-myelination rates for 6 weeks. TTR null mice displayed expedited rates of early re-myelination, preferentially re-myelinating smaller axons compared to those of wild type mice. Furthermore, TTR null mice produced thicker myelin than wild type mice during re-myelination. These results may have broader implications in understanding mechanisms governing re-myelination, particularly in potential therapeutic contexts for acquired demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis.
Mechanisms of Network Changes in Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Oct 14:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with functional connectivity abnormalities. While there have been calls to use functional connectivity measures as biomarkers there remains to be a full understanding of why they are affected in MS. In this cross-sectional study we tested the hypothesis that functional network regions may be susceptible to disease-related ‘wear-and-tear’ and that this can be observable on co-occuring abnormalities on other MR metrics. We tested whether functional connectivity abnormalities in cognitively impaired MS patients co-occur with either 1) overlapping, 2) local, or 3) distal changes in anatomical connectivity and cerebral blood flow abnormalities.
Machine-learning model can detect rare cardiomyopathy

A machine-learning model can identify patients at risk of a rare cardiomyopathy, according to a study published in Nature Communications. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) can cause heart failure and should be treated differently than other causes of heart failure, so diagnosis is key, according to Sanjiv Shah, '00 MD, the Neil J. Stone, MD, Professor, director of the Center for Deep Phenotyping and Precision Therapeutics at the Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and senior author of the study.
Safety and Immune Effects of Blocking CD40 Ligand in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 15;8(6):e1096. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001096. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Costimulation by CD40 and its ligand CD40L (CD154) is important for the functional differentiation of T cells. Preclinical studies have recognized the importance of this costimulatory interaction in the pathogenesis of experimental models of multiple sclerosis (MS). To determine safety, pharmacokinetics, and immune effect of a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) against CD40 ligand (toralizumab/IDEC-131) in patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
Cerebellar Contributions to Motor Impairments in People with Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebellum. 2021 Oct 17. doi: 10.1007/s12311-021-01336-6. Online ahead of print. Although Charcot characterized classic cerebellar symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) in 1877, the impact of cerebellar dysfunction on MS symptoms has predominately been evaluated in the last two decades. Recent studies have clearly demonstrated the association between cerebellar pathology, including atrophy and reduced fractional anisotropy in the peduncles, and motor impairments, such as reduced gait velocity and time to complete walking tasks. However, future studies using novel imaging techniques are needed to elucidate all potential pathophysiology that is associated with disability in PwMS. Additionally, future studies are required to determine the most effective treatments for motor impairments in PwMS, including the specific type and duration of exercise interventions, and potential means to amplify their effects, such as transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). This mini-review critically discusses the distinct role of cerebellar dysfunction in motor impairments in PwMS, potential treatments, and directions for future studies.
Comparing underlying mechanisms of depression in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis

J Integr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 30;20(3):765-776. doi: 10.31083/j.jin2003081. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) are common, chronic, autoimmune diseases affecting many people worldwide. While clinically very different in their phenotype, both diseases are thought to have an autoimmune-mediated origin. MS and RA share genetic similarities, and in both diseases, antibodies against host antigens can be found. Aside from the well-known somatic symptoms, many RA patients also show signs and symptoms of psychiatric illnesses, of which depression is the most common diagnosis. In this commentary, both diseases will be introduced and briefly characterized individually and then compared. Depression will be introduced as one of the most frequent psychiatric diseases in the general population. This paper focuses on presenting the possible causes, including psychosocial factors, genetics, and immunologic mechanisms. Hypotheses aimed to explain the higher incidence of depression in these two seemingly different autoimmune diseases will be discussed.
Multilocus Evaluation of Genetic Predictors of Multiple Sclerosis

Gene. 2021 Oct 14:146008. doi: 10.1016/j.gene.2021.146008. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Genome-wide association studies identified numerous susceptibility loci for multiple sclerosis in populations of European ancestry, but the associations are not always reproducible in other populations due to admixture and different linkage disequilibrium patterns obscuring true association signals. OBJECTIVE: Our...
‘Light beads’ method images activity across the mouse brain

A new imaging technique captures neurons firing nearly simultaneously across big swaths of brain tissue in living mice. The method could help researchers understand how wide-ranging networks of neurons communicate and how these patterns differ between wildtype mice and mouse models of autism. According to one theory of autism, unusual patterns of signaling between distant regions of the brain underlie the condition’s traits.
Altered adipokine levels are associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment in multiple sclerosis patients

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Oct 4;56:103311. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103311. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Obesity is linked to increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) and worsening disease severity. Recent experimental and clinical data indicates that adipokines are involved in regulating immune response and serve as cross talk between immune and neural system. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF) is an oral MS medication with unknown mechanism of action. It upregulates the nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) pathway, a pathway for adipocyte differentiation. To determine a possible relationship between treatment with dimethyl fumarate, serum adipokine profiles and treatment response in patients with MS, we conducted an observational cohort study and measured serum adipokine and Vitamin D levels before and after treatment with DMF and examined their association with treatment response.
Non-coding RNAs in the Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis

Front Genet. 2021 Sep 30;12:717922. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.717922. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an early onset chronic neurological condition in adults characterized by inflammation, demyelination, gliosis, and axonal loss in the central nervous system. The pathological cause of MS is complex and includes both genetic and environmental factors. Non-protein-coding RNAs (ncRNAs), specifically miRNAs and lncRNAs, are important regulators of various biological processes. Over the past decade, many studies have investigated both miRNAs and lncRNAs in patients with MS. Since then, insightful knowledge has been gained in this field. Here, we review the role of miRNAs and lncRNAs in MS pathogenesis and discuss their implications for diagnosis and treatment.
Quality of life in individuals newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or clinically isolated syndrome

OBJECTIVES: To (1) describe QOL trajectory in the first year post-MS/CIS diagnosis and (2) examine associations of demographic and biopsychosocial factors with QOL at baseline and as it evolves over the first year post-MS/CIS diagnosis. METHODS: Participants were N = 250 individuals newly diagnosed with MS or CIS. Participants completed...
CNS Involvement in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy: Subtle Retinal Changes in Optical Coherence Tomography

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 19;9(1):e1099. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001099. Print 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disease primarily affecting the peripheral nervous system. However, several noncontrolled studies have suggested concomitant inflammatory CNS demyelination similar to multiple sclerosis. The aim of this study was to investigate an involvement of the visual pathway in patients with CIDP.
