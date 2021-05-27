Demyelination and remyelination detected in an alternative cuprizone mouse model of multiple sclerosis with 7.0 T multiparameter magnetic resonance imaging

Neurosci Lett. 2021 Oct 8:136287. doi: 10.1016/j.neulet.2021.136287. Online ahead of print. Thyroid hormones (THs) impact nearly every tissue in the body, including the adult and developing central nervous system. The distribution of THs around the body is facilitated by specific TH distributor proteins including transthyretin (TTR). In addition to being produced in the liver, TTR is synthesized in the choroid plexus of the brain. The synthesis of TTR by choroid plexus epithelial cells allows transport of THs from the blood into the brain. Adequate supply of THs to the brain is required for developmental myelination of axons and the maintenance of mature myelin throughout adult life, essential for the proper conduction of nerve impulses. Insufficient THs in developing mice results in hypo-myelination (thinner myelin around axons). However, confounding evidence demonstrated that in developing brains of TTR null mice, hyper-myelination of axons was observed in the corpus callosum. This raised the question whether increased myelination occurs during re-myelination in the adult brain following targeted demyelination. To investigate the effect of TTR during re-myelination, cuprizone induced depletion of myelin in the corpus callosum of adult mice was initiated, followed by a period of myelin repair. Myelin thickness was measured to assess re-myelination rates for 6 weeks. TTR null mice displayed expedited rates of early re-myelination, preferentially re-myelinating smaller axons compared to those of wild type mice. Furthermore, TTR null mice produced thicker myelin than wild type mice during re-myelination. These results may have broader implications in understanding mechanisms governing re-myelination, particularly in potential therapeutic contexts for acquired demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

