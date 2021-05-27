CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personalizing ocrelizumab treatment in Multiple Sclerosis: What can we learn from Sars-Cov2 pandemic?

J Neurol Sci. 2021 May 20;427:117501. doi: 10.1016/j.jns.2021.117501. Online ahead of print. During SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we adopted a personalized delayed protocol for ocrelizumab infusions in Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) patients according to the national recommendations. Out of the...

Humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in multiple sclerosis: the relevance of time since last rituximab infusion and first experience from sporadic revaccinations

J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2021 Oct 20:jnnp-2021-327612. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2021-327612. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The effect of disease-modifying therapies (DMT) on vaccine responses is largely unknown. Understanding the development of protective immunity is of paramount importance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. OBJECTIVE: To characterise humoral immunity after mRNA-COVID-19 vaccination of...
Lessons learned from COVID-19 therapies: Critical perspectives from the IDSA COVID-19 treatment guideline panel

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 20:ciab882. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab882. Online ahead of print. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, there has been substantial progress with COVID-19 therapies. Pivotal COVID-19 trials like SOLIDARITY, RECOVERY and ACCT-1 were rapidly conducted and data disseminated to support effective therapies.. However, critical shortcomings remain on trial conduct, dissemination and interpretation of study results, and regulatory guidance in pandemic settings. The lessons we learned have implications for both the current pandemic and future emerging infectious diseases. There is a need for establishing and standardizing clinical meaningful outcomes in therapeutic trials and for targeting defined populations and phenotypes that will most benefit from specific therapies. Standardized processes should be established for rapid and critical data review and dissemination to ensure scientific integrity. Clarity around the evidence standards needed for issuance of both Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and Biologic License Application (BLA) should be established and an infrastructure for executing rapid trials in epidemic settings maintained.
Evaluation of Age-Dependent Immune Signatures in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 19;8(6):e1094. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001094. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: In MS, an age-related decline in disease activity and a decreased efficacy of disease-modifying treatment have been linked to immunosenescence, a state of cellular dysfunction associated with chronic inflammation. METHODS: To evaluate age-related immunologic alterations in...
Vaccination in multiple sclerosis patients treated with highly effective disease-modifying drugs: an overview with consideration of cladribine tablets

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Jul 22;14:17562864211019598. doi: 10.1177/17562864211019598. eCollection 2021. Infectious diseases are an important consideration in autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis. Infective episodes may trigger relapses and significantly deteriorate the course of the disease. Some immunotherapies may cause increased rates of infection-related adverse events. Thus, infection and vaccine-related issues should be included in the individualized patient-specific treatment strategy and counseling before starting therapy and regularly on treatment. Clinical and epidemiological studies as well as pharmacovigilance data repeatedly demonstrated the safety of the great majority of vaccines in multiple sclerosis patients. Moreover, studies have shown that vaccinations with killed/inactivated vaccines do not increase the short-term risk of relapse or deterioration in multiple sclerosis, whereas infections have been shown to provoke relapses. The available evidence indicates reduced humoral vaccination efficacy on treatment with MS drugs acting on the S1P receptor, natalizumab, and B-cell depleting therapies. Recent data for cladribine tablets suggest the potential of effective immunization in the interval of the two treatment courses and after completion of therapy. Regardless of treatment, vaccine efficacy may be optimized with proper timing of application. Multiple sclerosis patients receiving highly effective therapies should be vaccinated according to general recommendations for healthy adults. Immunization against COVID-19 is highly recommended for all multiple sclerosis patients regardless of age and comorbidities. Preliminary data show the potential of adequate responses in patients treated with cladribine tablets.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Inflammation, According to Science

Without a doubt, we are all under a ton of stress, and it's fair to say that has been more of a problem than ever in the last year as worries about health, finances, and the wellbeing of loved ones has been at an all-time high. Stress may feel pretty...
SCIENCE

