CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

'Maybe we are losing sight of the human dimension' – physicians' approaches to existential, spiritual, and religious needs among patients with chronic pain or multiple sclerosis. A qualitative interview-study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Health Psychol Behav Med. 2020 Jul 23;8(1):248-269. doi: 10.1080/21642850.2020.1792308. OBJECTIVE: Research suggests that existential, spiritual, and religious issues are important for patient’s psychological adjustment when living with chronic pain and multiple sclerosis. However, there is a paucity of studies investigating...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Physicians#Chronic Pain#Human Dimension#Ipa#Pmid#Pmc
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Florida Star

New Chronic Pain Treatment May Be An Alternative To Opioids

Scientists from the University of Buffalo have developed a new treatment for inflammatory pain with minimal adverse side effects that may be an alternative to addictive opioids. Writing in Nature Communications, they described how their research into the origins of pain focused on sensory neurons called nociceptors, which activate in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Inflammation, According to Science

Without a doubt, we are all under a ton of stress, and it's fair to say that has been more of a problem than ever in the last year as worries about health, finances, and the wellbeing of loved ones has been at an all-time high. Stress may feel pretty...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy