Caspase-11 Noncanonical Inflammasome: A Novel Key Player in Murine Models of Neuroinflammation and Multiple Sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Neuroimmunomodulation. 2021 May 27:1-9. doi: 10.1159/000516064. Online ahead of print. Inflammasomes are intracellular protein complexes consisting of the pattern recognition receptors and inflammatory molecules in the inflamed cells. In response to various ligands, inflammasomes play...

www.docwirenews.com

MedicalXpress

Fighting multiple sclerosis with cold

In evolutionary biology, the "life history theory," first proposed in the 1950s, postulates that when the environment is favorable, the resources used by any organism are devoted for growth and reproduction. Conversely, in a hostile environment, resources are transferred to so-called maintenance programs, such as energy conservation and defense against external attacks. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) developed this idea to a specific field of medicine: the erroneous activation of the immune system that causes autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Early Changes in Exo- and Endocytosis in the EAE Mouse Model of Multiple Sclerosis Correlate with Decreased Synaptic Ribbon Size and Reduced Ribbon-Associated Vesicle Pools in Rod Photoreceptor Synapses

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 6;22(19):10789. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910789. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that finally leads to demyelination. Demyelinating optic neuritis is a frequent symptom in MS. Recent studies also revealed synapse dysfunctions in MS patients and MS mouse models. We previously reported alterations of photoreceptor ribbon synapses in the experimental auto-immune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse model of MS. In the present study, we found that the previously observed decreased imunosignals of photoreceptor ribbons in early EAE resulted from a decrease in synaptic ribbon size, whereas the number/density of ribbons in photoreceptor synapses remained unchanged. Smaller photoreceptor ribbons are associated with fewer docked and ribbon-associated vesicles. At a functional level, depolarization-evoked exocytosis as monitored by optical recording was diminished even as early as on day 7 after EAE induction. Moreover compensatory, post-depolarization endocytosis was decreased. Decreased post-depolarization endocytosis in early EAE correlated with diminished synaptic enrichment of dynamin3. In contrast, basal endocytosis in photoreceptor synapses of resting non-depolarized retinal slices was increased in early EAE. Increased basal endocytosis correlated with increased de-phosphorylation of dynamin1. Thus, multiple endocytic pathways in photoreceptor synapse are differentially affected in early EAE and likely contribute to the observed synapse pathology in early EAE.
SCIENCE
neworleanssun.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Environmental Factors Oren Zarif

Multiple Sclerosis is a disorder which can affect the central nervous system and also the spinal cord, leading to a host of potential symptoms, such as difficulty with vision, muscle or limb movement, coordination or balance. It is a lifelong affliction which can at times be mild, but it can at other times be serious enough to interfere with day to day activities. The first stages of Multiple Sclerosis can be very debilitating, making it impossible to live a normal life. However, multiple sclerosis is not without hope, and there are a number of ways in which the condition can be managed or even eliminated altogether.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Predictors of adherence and persistence to disease-modifying therapies in Multiple Sclerosis

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Oct 5;14:17562864211031099. doi: 10.1177/17562864211031099. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In multiple sclerosis (MS), non-adherence/non-persistence is related to suboptimal response to treatment, including disease relapses and the need for more expensive healthcare. The aim of this study was to identify predictors related to adherence to disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in a cohort of Argentinian MS patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Significance of the Diagnosis of Executive Functions in Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Oct 7;18(19):10527. doi: 10.3390/ijerph181910527. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive chronic disease of the Central Nervous System (CNS). Cognitive decline occurs rather rarely in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) compared to other types. The present study aimed to assess executive functions (EF) in relation to clinical and demographic variables in patients with RRMS. The study involved 22 individuals with RRMS (aged 23 to 49 years) and 22 matching controls. All the individuals with RRMS were in the remission phase. The assessments were carried out using MoCA, BDI-II, Halstead Category Test, Porteus Maze Test, verbal fluency tasks and Stroop Colour-Word Interference Test. The findings show that the two groups differed significantly in all the tests. All patients with RRMS in the remission phase presented at least one cognitive deficit, observed in general cognitive functioning, abstract reasoning or other executive functions, i.e., fluency, interference suppression, planning, or ability to modify activity in response to feedback. The deficits in most cases (except for those measured with the MoCA, Category Tests and phonemic fluency), are not related to intensity of depression and duration of the disease. Findings suggest that the diagnostic process in the case of patients with RRMS may include psychological assessment focusing on potentially existing cognitive, mainly executive, deficits and their severity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Carnosine and skeletal muscle dysfunction in a rodent multiple sclerosis model

Amino Acids. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.1007/s00726-021-03086-5. Online ahead of print. Muscle weakness and fatigue are primary manifestations of multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease of the central nervous system. Interventions that enhance muscle function may improve overall physical well-being of MS patients. Recently, we described that levels of carnosine, an endogenous muscle dipeptide involved in contractile function and fatigue-resistance, are reduced in muscle tissue from MS patients and a monophasic rodent MS model (experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, EAE). In the present study, we aimed to (1) confirm this finding in a chronic EAE model, along with the characterization of structural and functional muscle alterations, and (2) investigate the effect of carnosine supplementation to increase/restore muscle carnosine levels and improve muscle function in EAE. We performed muscle immunohistochemistry and ex vivo contractility measurements to examine muscle structure and function at different stages of EAE, and following nutritional intervention (oral carnosine: 3, 15 or 30 g/L in drinking water). Immunohistochemistry revealed progressively worsening muscle fiber atrophy and a switch towards a fast-twitch muscle phenotype during EAE. Using ex vivo muscle contractility experiments, we observed reductions in muscle strength and contraction speed, but no changes in muscle fatigability of EAE mice. However, carnosine levels were unaltered during all stages of EAE, and even though oral carnosine supplementation dose-dependently increased muscle carnosine levels up to + 94% after 56 days EAE, this did not improve muscle function of EAE mice. In conclusion, EAE mice display significant, yet time-dependent, muscular alterations, and carnosine intervention does not improve muscle function in EAE.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Comparing underlying mechanisms of depression in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis

J Integr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 30;20(3):765-776. doi: 10.31083/j.jin2003081. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) are common, chronic, autoimmune diseases affecting many people worldwide. While clinically very different in their phenotype, both diseases are thought to have an autoimmune-mediated origin. MS and RA share genetic similarities, and in both diseases, antibodies against host antigens can be found. Aside from the well-known somatic symptoms, many RA patients also show signs and symptoms of psychiatric illnesses, of which depression is the most common diagnosis. In this commentary, both diseases will be introduced and briefly characterized individually and then compared. Depression will be introduced as one of the most frequent psychiatric diseases in the general population. This paper focuses on presenting the possible causes, including psychosocial factors, genetics, and immunologic mechanisms. Hypotheses aimed to explain the higher incidence of depression in these two seemingly different autoimmune diseases will be discussed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Neurofeedback therapy for the management of multiple sclerosis symptoms: current knowledge and future perspectives

J Integr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 30;20(3):745-754. doi: 10.31083/j.jin2003079. Fatigue is a frequent and debilitating symptom in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Affective manifestations are also of high prevalence in this population and can drastically impact the patients’ functioning. A considerable proportion of patients with MS suffer from cognitive deficits affecting general and social cognitive domains. In addition, pain in MS is commonly observed in neurology wards, could be of different types, and may result from or be exacerbated by other MS comorbidities. These complaints tend to cluster together in some patients and seem to have a complex pathophysiology and a challenging management. Exploring the effects of new interventions could improve these outcomes and ameliorate the patients’ quality of life. Neurofeedback (NFB) might have its place in this context by enhancing or reducing the activity of some regions in specific electroencephalographic bands (i.e., theta, alpha, beta, sensorimotor rhythm). This work briefly revisits the principles of NFB and its application. The published data are scarce and heterogeneous yet suggest preliminary evidence on the potential utility of NFB in patients with MS (i.e., depression, fatigue, cognitive deficits and pain). NFB is simple to adapt and easy to coach, and its place in the management of MS symptoms merits further investigations. Comparing different NFB protocols (i.e., cortical target, specific rhythm, session duration and number) and performing a comprehensive evaluation could help developing and optimizing interventions targeting specific symptoms. These aspects could also open the way for the association of this technique with other approaches (i.e., brain stimulation, cognitive rehabilitation, exercise training, psychotherapies) that have proved their worth in some MS domains.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Loss of brain’s ‘wiring insulation’ leads to brain diseases like Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis

PORTSMOUTH, England — The depletion of a substance in the brain called myelin plays a key role in age-associated brain disorders, according to recent research. Myelin makes up the sheaths or coverings of the axons in the brain which are responsible for sending electrical signals. This covering allows signals to be sent from nerve cell to nerve cell as quickly as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Mechanisms of Network Changes in Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Oct 14:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with functional connectivity abnormalities. While there have been calls to use functional connectivity measures as biomarkers there remains to be a full understanding of why they are affected in MS. In this cross-sectional study we tested the hypothesis that functional network regions may be susceptible to disease-related ‘wear-and-tear’ and that this can be observable on co-occuring abnormalities on other MR metrics. We tested whether functional connectivity abnormalities in cognitively impaired MS patients co-occur with either 1) overlapping, 2) local, or 3) distal changes in anatomical connectivity and cerebral blood flow abnormalities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Prognostic uncertainty in multiple sclerosis: A concept analysis

J Clin Nurs. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.1111/jocn.16069. Online ahead of print. AIM: To report an analysis of the concept of prognostic uncertainty in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). BACKGROUND: The complexity and ambiguity involved in a diagnosis of MS lead to the occurrence of prognostic uncertainty among patients. A...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Global gene expression analysis of systemic sclerosis myofibroblasts demonstrates a marked increase in the expression of multiple NBPF genes

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 14;11(1):20435. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-99292-y. Myofibroblasts are the key effector cells responsible for the exaggerated tissue fibrosis in Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Despite their importance to SSc pathogenesis, the specific transcriptome of SSc myofibroblasts has not been described. The purpose of this study was to identify transcriptome differences between SSc myofibroblasts and non-myofibroblastic cells. Alpha smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) expressing myofibroblasts and α-SMA negative cells were isolated employing laser capture microdissection from dermal cell cultures from four patients with diffuse SSc of recent onset. Total mRNA was extracted from both cell populations, amplified and analyzed employing microarrays. Results for specific genes were validated by Western blots and by immunohistochemistry. Transcriptome analysis revealed 97 differentially expressed transcripts in SSc myofibroblasts compared with non-myofibroblasts. Annotation clustering of the SSc myofibroblast-specific transcripts failed to show a TGF-β signature. The most represented transcripts corresponded to several different genes from the Neuroblastoma Breakpoint Family (NBPF) of genes. NBPF genes are highly expanded in humans but are not present in murine or rat genomes. In vitro studies employing cultured SSc dermal fibroblasts and immunohistochemistry of affected SSc skin confirmed increased NBPF expression in SSc. These results indicate that SSc myofibroblasts represent a unique cell lineage expressing a specific transcriptome that includes very high levels of transcripts corresponding to numerous NBPF genes. Elevated expression of NBPF genes in SSc myofibroblasts suggests that NBPF gene products may play a role in SSc pathogenesis and may represent a novel therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Adipokines as Immune Cell Modulators in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 7;22(19):10845. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910845. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic inflammatory and demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS), is a major clinical and societal problem, which has a tremendous impact on the life of patients and their proxies. Current immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory therapies prove to be relatively effective; however, they fail to concomitantly stop ongoing neurological deterioration and do not reverse acquired disability. The proportion to which genetic and environmental factors contribute to the etiology of MS is still incompletely understood; however, a recent association between MS etiology and obesity was shown, with obesity greatly increasing the risk of developing MS. An altered balance of adipokines, which are white adipose tissue (WAT) hormones, plays an important role in the low-grade chronic inflammation during obesity by their pervasive modification of local and systemic inflammation. Vice versa, inflammatory factors secreted by immune cells affect adipokine function. To explore the role of adipokines in MS pathology, we will here review the reciprocal effects of adipokines and immune cells and summarize alterations in adipokine levels in MS patient cohorts. Finally, we will discuss proof-of-concept studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of adipokines to target both neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration processes in MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Safety and Immune Effects of Blocking CD40 Ligand in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 15;8(6):e1096. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001096. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Costimulation by CD40 and its ligand CD40L (CD154) is important for the functional differentiation of T cells. Preclinical studies have recognized the importance of this costimulatory interaction in the pathogenesis of experimental models of multiple sclerosis (MS). To determine safety, pharmacokinetics, and immune effect of a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) against CD40 ligand (toralizumab/IDEC-131) in patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Applying Deep Learning to Accelerated Clinical Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Sep 27;12:685276. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.685276. eCollection 2021. Background: Magnetic resonance (MR) scans are routine clinical procedures for monitoring people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). Patient discomfort, timely scheduling, and financial burden motivate the need to accelerate MR scan time. We examined the clinical application of a deep learning (DL) model in restoring the image quality of accelerated routine clinical brain MR scans for PwMS. Methods: We acquired fast 3D T1w BRAVO and fast 3D T2w FLAIR MRI sequences (half the phase encodes and half the number of slices) in parallel to conventional parameters. Using a subset of the scans, we trained a DL model to generate images from fast scans with quality similar to the conventional scans and then applied the model to the remaining scans. We calculated clinically relevant T1w volumetrics (normalized whole brain, thalamic, gray matter, and white matter volume) for all scans and T2 lesion volume in a sub-analysis. We performed paired t-tests comparing conventional, fast, and fast with DL for these volumetrics, and fit repeated measures mixed-effects models to test for differences in correlations between volumetrics and clinically relevant patient-reported outcomes (PRO). Results: We found statistically significant but small differences between conventional and fast scans with DL for all T1w volumetrics. There was no difference in the extent to which the key T1w volumetrics correlated with clinically relevant PROs of MS symptom burden and neurological disability. Conclusion: A deep learning model that improves the image quality of the accelerated routine clinical brain MR scans has the potential to inform clinically relevant outcomes in MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Humoral immune response in multiple sclerosis patients following PfizerBNT162b2 COVID19 vaccination: Up to 6 months cross-sectional study

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Oct 9;361:577746. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577746. Online ahead of print. Appropriate immune response following COVID-19 vaccination is important in the context of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs). In a prospective cross-sectional study, we determined SARS-COV-2 IgG response up to 6 months following PfizerBNT162b2 vaccination in 414 multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and 89 healthy subjects. Protective response was demonstrated in untreated MS patients (N = 76, 100%), treated with Cladribine (N = 48, 100%), Dimethyl fumarate (N = 35, 100%), Natalizumab (N = 32, 100%), and Teriflunomide (N = 39, 100%), similarly to healthy subjects (N = 89, 97.8%). Response was decreased in Fingolimod (N = 42, 9.5%), Ocrelizumab (N = 114, 22.8%) and Alemtuzumab (N = 22, 86.4%) treated patients. IgG response can help tailor adequate vaccine guidelines for MS patients under various DMTs.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Stigma in Multiple Sclerosis: The Important Role of Sense of Coherence and Its Relation to Quality of Life

Int J Behav Med. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.1007/s12529-021-10030-0. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Anticipated and experienced stigma constitute important issues for patients with multiple sclerosis receiving adequate healthcare. Stigma is likely to be associated with lower quality of life in patients with multiple sclerosis, but the underlying mechanisms and contributing factors are unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Kv1.3 Channel Up-Regulation in Peripheral Blood T Lymphocytes of Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Sep 23;12:714841. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.714841. eCollection 2021. Voltage-gated Kv1.3 potassium channels are key regulators of T lymphocyte activation, proliferation and cytokine production, by providing the necessary membrane hyper-polarization for calcium influx following immune stimulation. It is noteworthy that an accumulating body of in vivo and in vitro evidence links these channels to multiple sclerosis pathophysiology. Here we studied the electrophysiological properties and the transcriptional and translational expression of T lymphocyte Kv1.3 channels in multiple sclerosis, by combining patch clamp recordings, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction and flow cytometry on freshly isolated peripheral blood T lymphocytes from two patient cohorts with multiple sclerosis, as well as from healthy and disease controls. Our data demonstrate that T lymphocytes in MS, manifest a significant up-regulation of Kv1.3 mRNA, Kv1.3 membrane protein and Kv1.3 current density and therefore of functional membrane channel protein, compared to control groups (p < 0.001). Interestingly, patient sub-grouping shows that Kv1.3 channel density is significantly higher in secondary progressive, compared to relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (p < 0.001). Taking into account the tight connection between Kv1.3 channel activity and calcium-dependent processes, our data predict and could partly explain the reported alterations of T lymphocyte function in multiple sclerosis, while they highlight Kv1.3 channels as potential therapeutic targets and peripheral biomarkers for the disease.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Effect of BDNF Val66Met polymorphism on hippocampal subfields in multiple sclerosis patients

Mol Psychiatry. 2021 Oct 14. doi: 10.1038/s41380-021-01345-1. Online ahead of print. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) Val66Met polymorphism was shown to strongly affect BDNF function, but its role in modulating gray matter damage in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients is still not clear. Given BDNF relevance on the hippocampus, we aimed to explore BDNF Val66Met polymorphism effect on hippocampal subfield volumes and its role in cognitive functioning in MS patients. Using a 3T scanner, we obtained dual-echo and 3DT1-weighted sequences from 50 MS patients and 15 healthy controls (HC) consecutively enrolled. MS patients also underwent genotype analysis of BDNF, neurological and neuropsychological evaluation. Hippocampal subfields were segmented by using Freesurfer. The BDNF Val66Met polymorphism was found in 22 MS patients (44%). Compared to HC, MS patients had lower volume in: bilateral hippocampus-amygdala transition area (HATA); cornus ammonis (CA)1, granule cell layer of dentate gyrus (GCL-DG), CA4 and CA3 of the left hippocampal head; molecular layer (ML) of the left hippocampal body; presubiculum of right hippocampal body and right fimbria. Compared to BDNF Val66Val, Val66Met MS patients had higher volume in bilateral hippocampal tail; CA1, ML, CA3, CA4, and GCL-DG of left hippocampal head; CA1, ML, and CA3 of the left hippocampal body; left HATA and presubiculum of the right hippocampal head. In MS patients, higher lesion burden was associated with lower volume of presubiculum of right hippocampal body; lower volume of left hippocampal tail was associated with worse visuospatial memory performance; lower volume of left hippocampal head with worse performance in semantic fluency. Our findings suggest the BNDF Val66Met polymorphism may have a protective role in MS patients against both hippocampal atrophy and cognitive impairment. BDNF genotype might be a potential biomarker for predicting cognitive prognosis, and an interesting target to study for neuroprotective strategies.
SCIENCE

