CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

13th Post-ECTRIMS Meeting: review of the new developments presented at the 2020 ECTRIMS Congress (I)

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Rev Neurol. 2021 Jun 1;72(11):397-406. doi: 10.33588/rn.7211.2021172. INTRODUCTION: For more than a decade, following the ECTRIMS Congress, the Post-ECTRIMS Meeting has been held in Spain, where neurologists with expertise in multiple sclerosis (MS) from all over the country meet to review the most relevant latest developments presented at...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Best Life

If You Get the Pfizer Booster, This Is How Protected You Are From Delta

In late September, Pfizer boosters were authorized for adults 65 and older and those 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or high-risk exposure to COVID by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These select groups initially had to be six months out from having received their second Pfizer dose, but on Oct. 20, the FDA officially authorized mixing and matching vaccine boosters. So now, eligible Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are also able to get a Pfizer booster before official recommendations come out from the CDC about the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Wondering if you should get a Pfizer shot now? New research now shows how much a Pfizer booster protects you from Delta.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Disease#13th Post Ectrims#The Ectrims Congress#The Post Ectrims Meeting#Actrims#Pmid
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Inflammation, According to Science

Without a doubt, we are all under a ton of stress, and it's fair to say that has been more of a problem than ever in the last year as worries about health, finances, and the wellbeing of loved ones has been at an all-time high. Stress may feel pretty...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
komando.com

Blood pressure medications recalled – Check your cabinets now

Regulating your blood pressure is vital to your health, and many products are available for it. But if you use Irbesartan or Hydrochlorothiazide from Lupin Pharmaceuticals, keep reading. The company has issued a voluntary recall of several batches, which may contain high levels of a substance that may cause cancer....
HEALTH
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy