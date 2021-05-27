CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple sclerosis and drug discovery: A work of translation

EBioMedicine. 2021 May 24;68:103392. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103392. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is after trauma the most important neurological disease in young adults, affecting 1 per 1000 individuals. With currently available medications, most of these targeting the immune system, satisfactory results have been...

docwirenews.com

Predictors of adherence and persistence to disease-modifying therapies in Multiple Sclerosis

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Oct 5;14:17562864211031099. doi: 10.1177/17562864211031099. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In multiple sclerosis (MS), non-adherence/non-persistence is related to suboptimal response to treatment, including disease relapses and the need for more expensive healthcare. The aim of this study was to identify predictors related to adherence to disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in a cohort of Argentinian MS patients.
stlouisnews.net

Multiple Sclerosis and Environmental Factors Oren Zarif

Multiple Sclerosis is a disorder which can affect the central nervous system and also the spinal cord, leading to a host of potential symptoms, such as difficulty with vision, muscle or limb movement, coordination or balance. It is a lifelong affliction which can at times be mild, but it can at other times be serious enough to interfere with day to day activities. The first stages of Multiple Sclerosis can be very debilitating, making it impossible to live a normal life. However, multiple sclerosis is not without hope, and there are a number of ways in which the condition can be managed or even eliminated altogether.
docwirenews.com

Prognostic value of cerebrospinal fluid glutamate in multiple sclerosis

Medicina (B Aires). 2021;81(5):774-779. The objective of this study was to evaluate the association between glutamate (Glu) levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) at disease onset and disease progression during follow up in a cohort of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. Glu level was measured at disease onset (first relapse). MRI was obtained at baseline and follow-up (every 12 months) to determine the percent of brain volume change (PBVC), cortical thickness (CT), and T2 lesion volume (T2LV). The primary predictors of interest were baseline CSF Glu levels, PBVC and CT, as well as clinical disease progression [measured by Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) and annualized relapse rate] during follow-up. A total of 26 MS patients were included. Mean concentration of Glu in CSF at diagnosis was 5.3 ± 0.4 uM/l. A significant association was observed between higher baseline levels of Glu and an increase in EDSS during follow up (b = 1.06, 95%CI 0.47-1.66, p = 0.003) as well as PBVC (b = -0.71 95%CI -0.56-1.38, p = 0.002) and CT (b = -0.15, 95%CI -0.06-0.33, p = 0.01). We did not observe an association between baseline Glu levels and relapse rate or T2LV during follow-up (b = 0.08, 95%CI -0.11-0.43, p = 0.11 and b = 195, 95%CI -39-330, p = 0.22, respectively). Higher Glu concentrations at disease onset were associated with an increase in PBVC and EDSS progression during follow-up in MS patients.
docwirenews.com

EVALUATION OF COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS USING GEORGIAN LANGUAGE MONTREAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT

Georgian Med News. 2021 Sep;(318):128-132. The main objective of the study was to evaluate the prevalence and risk factors of cognitive impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. Fifty-three patients with multiple sclerosis were enrolled in this cross-sectional study. Study participants underwent neurological status examination and cognitive screening with Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Beck Depression Inventory was used to assess mental health. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS software, version 26.0. The overall prevalence of cognitive impairment in our group was 42%. We found that higher physical disability and progressive disease course are main risk-factors for cognitive decline in patients with multiple sclerosis.
docwirenews.com

Potential Biomarkers Associated with Multiple Sclerosis Pathology

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Sep 25;22(19):10323. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910323. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system (CNS) that involves an intricate and aberrant interaction of immune cells leading to inflammation, demyelination, and neurodegeneration. Due to the heterogeneity of clinical subtypes, their diagnosis becomes challenging and the best treatment cannot be easily provided to patients. Biomarkers have been used to simplify the diagnosis and prognosis of MS, as well as to evaluate the results of clinical treatments. In recent years, research on biomarkers has advanced rapidly due to their ability to be easily and promptly measured, their specificity, and their reproducibility. Biomarkers are classified into several categories depending on whether they address personal or predictive susceptibility, diagnosis, prognosis, disease activity, or response to treatment in different clinical courses of MS. The identified members indicate a variety of pathological processes of MS, such as neuroaxonal damage, gliosis, demyelination, progression of disability, and remyelination, among others. The present review analyzes biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood serum, the most promising imaging biomarkers used in clinical practice. Furthermore, it aims to shed light on the criteria and challenges that a biomarker must face to be considered as a standard in daily clinical practice.
docwirenews.com

Significance of the Diagnosis of Executive Functions in Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Oct 7;18(19):10527. doi: 10.3390/ijerph181910527. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive chronic disease of the Central Nervous System (CNS). Cognitive decline occurs rather rarely in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) compared to other types. The present study aimed to assess executive functions (EF) in relation to clinical and demographic variables in patients with RRMS. The study involved 22 individuals with RRMS (aged 23 to 49 years) and 22 matching controls. All the individuals with RRMS were in the remission phase. The assessments were carried out using MoCA, BDI-II, Halstead Category Test, Porteus Maze Test, verbal fluency tasks and Stroop Colour-Word Interference Test. The findings show that the two groups differed significantly in all the tests. All patients with RRMS in the remission phase presented at least one cognitive deficit, observed in general cognitive functioning, abstract reasoning or other executive functions, i.e., fluency, interference suppression, planning, or ability to modify activity in response to feedback. The deficits in most cases (except for those measured with the MoCA, Category Tests and phonemic fluency), are not related to intensity of depression and duration of the disease. Findings suggest that the diagnostic process in the case of patients with RRMS may include psychological assessment focusing on potentially existing cognitive, mainly executive, deficits and their severity.
docwirenews.com

Comparing underlying mechanisms of depression in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis

J Integr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 30;20(3):765-776. doi: 10.31083/j.jin2003081. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) are common, chronic, autoimmune diseases affecting many people worldwide. While clinically very different in their phenotype, both diseases are thought to have an autoimmune-mediated origin. MS and RA share genetic similarities, and in both diseases, antibodies against host antigens can be found. Aside from the well-known somatic symptoms, many RA patients also show signs and symptoms of psychiatric illnesses, of which depression is the most common diagnosis. In this commentary, both diseases will be introduced and briefly characterized individually and then compared. Depression will be introduced as one of the most frequent psychiatric diseases in the general population. This paper focuses on presenting the possible causes, including psychosocial factors, genetics, and immunologic mechanisms. Hypotheses aimed to explain the higher incidence of depression in these two seemingly different autoimmune diseases will be discussed.
Medscape News

37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2021

Masitinib Impresses in 'Nonactive' Progressive MS The drug, with a completely new mechanism of action for multiple sclerosis, slowed disability in nonactive primary and secondary progressive forms of the disease, where there is no current treatment. Medscape Medical News, Sep 13, 2020. High Plasma GFAP Level Predicts Disability in Progressive...
goodmenproject.com

The Financial Toxicity of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurologic autoimmune disease that is generally diagnosed in young adults. It is a lifelong condition, as it is currently incurable. The medical costs are high, as patients have to cover frequent hospital visits and prescription medications, such as emerging disease modifying drugs. As a result, many patients do not adhere to treatment plans, which further reduces their quality of life. There are also non-medical costs to consider, such as loss of productivity at work and early retirement. Research led by Professor Carl Asche at the University of Illinois, explores the financial burdens and advocates for improved strategies to reduce the cost burden of the disease.
docwirenews.com

Adipokines as Immune Cell Modulators in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 7;22(19):10845. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910845. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic inflammatory and demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS), is a major clinical and societal problem, which has a tremendous impact on the life of patients and their proxies. Current immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory therapies prove to be relatively effective; however, they fail to concomitantly stop ongoing neurological deterioration and do not reverse acquired disability. The proportion to which genetic and environmental factors contribute to the etiology of MS is still incompletely understood; however, a recent association between MS etiology and obesity was shown, with obesity greatly increasing the risk of developing MS. An altered balance of adipokines, which are white adipose tissue (WAT) hormones, plays an important role in the low-grade chronic inflammation during obesity by their pervasive modification of local and systemic inflammation. Vice versa, inflammatory factors secreted by immune cells affect adipokine function. To explore the role of adipokines in MS pathology, we will here review the reciprocal effects of adipokines and immune cells and summarize alterations in adipokine levels in MS patient cohorts. Finally, we will discuss proof-of-concept studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of adipokines to target both neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration processes in MS.
docwirenews.com

Sex-specific disruption in corticospinal excitability and hemispheric (a)symmetry in multiple sclerosis

Brain Res. 2021 Oct 8:147687. doi: 10.1016/j.brainres.2021.147687. Online ahead of print. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative disease in which pathophysiology and symptom progression presents differently between the sexes. In a cohort of people with MS (n = 110), we used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to investigate sex differences in corticospinal excitability (CSE) and sex-specific relationships between CSE and cognitive function. Although demographics and disease characteristics did not differ between sexes, males were more likely to have cognitive impairment as measured by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA); 53.3% compared to females at 26.3%. Greater CSE asymmetry was noted in females compared to males. Females demonstrated higher active motor thresholds and longer silent periods in the hemisphere corresponding to the weaker hand which was more typical of hand dominance patterns in healthy individuals. Males, but not females, exhibited asymmetry of nerve conduction latency (delayed MEP latency in the hemisphere corresponding to the weaker hand). In males, there was also a relationship between delayed onset of ipsilateral silent period (measured in the hemisphere corresponding to the weaker hand) and MoCA, suggestive of cross-callosal disruption. Our findings support that a sex-specific disruption in CSE exists in MS, pointing to interhemispheric disruption as a potential biomarker of cognitive impairment and target for neuromodulating therapies.
docwirenews.com

Understanding and managing autonomic dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis

Expert Rev Neurother. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.1080/14737175.2021.1994856. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic demyelinating immune mediated disease of the central nervous system. Autonomic dysfunction (AD) is frequently present in persons with MS (pwMS) and increases with disease duration and progression. AREAS COVERED: Cardiovascular, genitourinary...
docwirenews.com

Safety and Immune Effects of Blocking CD40 Ligand in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 15;8(6):e1096. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001096. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Costimulation by CD40 and its ligand CD40L (CD154) is important for the functional differentiation of T cells. Preclinical studies have recognized the importance of this costimulatory interaction in the pathogenesis of experimental models of multiple sclerosis (MS). To determine safety, pharmacokinetics, and immune effect of a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) against CD40 ligand (toralizumab/IDEC-131) in patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
docwirenews.com

Mechanisms of Network Changes in Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Oct 14:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012834. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with functional connectivity abnormalities. While there have been calls to use functional connectivity measures as biomarkers there remains to be a full understanding of why they are affected in MS. In this cross-sectional study we tested the hypothesis that functional network regions may be susceptible to disease-related ‘wear-and-tear’ and that this can be observable on co-occuring abnormalities on other MR metrics. We tested whether functional connectivity abnormalities in cognitively impaired MS patients co-occur with either 1) overlapping, 2) local, or 3) distal changes in anatomical connectivity and cerebral blood flow abnormalities.
docwirenews.com

Multilocus Evaluation of Genetic Predictors of Multiple Sclerosis

Gene. 2021 Oct 14:146008. doi: 10.1016/j.gene.2021.146008. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Genome-wide association studies identified numerous susceptibility loci for multiple sclerosis in populations of European ancestry, but the associations are not always reproducible in other populations due to admixture and different linkage disequilibrium patterns obscuring true association signals. OBJECTIVE: Our...
Medscape News

Care Cues: Improving Joint Decision-Making in Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a complex neurologic disease for which numerous treatment options are available. Add to that the variations in patient tolerance of symptoms and expectations of quality of life, and the challenges clinicians face to individualize treatment multiply. In this episode of Care Cues, Dr Ilana Katz Sand and...
docwirenews.com

Patients' experiences of self-identification, seeking support, and anticipation of potential relapse in multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Sep 16;56:103259. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103259. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses are associated with increased disability, reduced quality of life and negative psychosocial impacts. However, they often go unrecognised; people with MS (MSers) may face barriers to self-identification of relapses or seeking support for them. The charity Shift.ms sought to better understand 1) MSers’ challenges in self-identifying potential relapses, 2) where MSers’ seek support for potential relapses, and 3) the impact of the anticipation of relapses on MSers’ wellbeing and daily living.
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Pain Medication

Chronic pain is one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease in which your immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers called the myelin sheath. Chronic pain can affect your quality of life, making it hard to complete everyday tasks. It may also affect your mental health. Living with chronic pain can be difficult since it is invisible and often hard to explain to others. Everyone with MS experiences pain differently.
