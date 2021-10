PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg State track and field team spent the day at the Salvation Army. “Giving back just makes you feel good about what you have and about helping people get better than what they currently have,” says PSU senior, London Futch. “People around our age normally forget that there are other people out there that don’t have it as well as others.”

