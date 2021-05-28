Cancel
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic and Ripple – European Wrap 28 May

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price has begun its ascent, but Ethereum price leads the Monday’s rally after hitting a new all-time high today. XRP, on the other hand, is coiling up after its first run-up. XRP price is currently trading under multiple barriers that are restricting its moves. A retracement seems likely if...

Bitcoin
Currencies
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
Currenciesu.today

Floppening? Ethereum Reaches Lowest Level Against Bitcoin Since Early May

Ether continues to underperform Bitcoin despite the upcoming advent of the hotly anticipated London hard fork. The ETH/BTC is down another 3 percent today, plunging to its lowest level since May 3. Ads. The renewed weakness flies in the face of many Ethereum proponents who claimed that “flippening” was inevitable...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Weekly risk reversal aims for strongest print in seven months

EUR/USD options market turns the most optimistic since November 2020 as the weekly gauge of bullish bets (call options) over put options (bearish bets), known as risk reversal (RR), jumps to the highest in seven months. That said, the EUR/USD RR prints +0.308 levels for the current week, the highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls after BoE decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Ripple, Litecoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 25 June

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple might retrace before heading higher. XRP price saw a swift breach of the overhead supply barrier, flipping it into support. This move indicates the presence of buyers; therefore, it is likely Ripple will continue to head higher. After the recent upswing, Ripple might undergo a minor pullback before ascending. XRP price continues to surge despite the 35% downturn between June 20 and June 22. Over the past 24 hours, Ripple has rallied roughly 15%, flipping the range low at $0.65 into a support floor.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Struggles for Recovery

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. After a notable decline move in the market valuation of ETH/USD, price presently struggles for recovery as it is springing from a dip low-trading zone below the value of $2,000. The 50-day SMA indicator has been touched on the buy signal by the 14-day SMA trend-line in an attempt to intercept it to the south as the bearish trend-line drew across them to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region suggesting that some degree of cautious trading psyches needed to exercise especially during the time that a sell order is exerted at this level of trading situation.
StocksFXStreet.com

Institutions have no appetite for Bitcoin at this price level: JPMorgan

As Bitcoin (BTC) price failed to hold its breath above the $35,000 yesterday, JPMorgan expects an overall bearish movement below the critical price level based on the BTC-to-gold volatility ratio. In a note sent to investors on Wednesday, JPMorgan detailed its reasoning to see the fair value of Bitcoin between...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why Ethereum Classic is unlikely to climb above this price level anytime soon

Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Ethereum Classic’s 330% hike in early May seems to be a distant memory now. Since then, the price has declined sharply, dropping by nearly 80% to its 19 May swing low of $40 at one point. Now, while there have been recovery attempts in the market, the $82.6 resistance denied any further upside.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, Tron, UNI Price Analysis: 25 June

Major cryptos gained back some ground after facing some major losses on Tuesday. After dropping below $30,000 for the first time since January, Bitcoin was back to $34,213 at the time of writing, hiking by 3.1% over the past 24 hours. Major altcoins like Binance Coin, Tron, and UNI also profited off the back of this price gain for a while. Later, market volatility could be seen slowing down as the cryptos began to move sideways.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA still caps the upside

EUR/USD reverses the previous pullback on Thursday. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1993 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. There is, however, a minor hurdle at a Fibo level at 1.1976 (which has been tested on Wednesday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday GBP could ‘edge up to the 1.3980’ but we were of the view that ‘1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.4001 before pulling back. Upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005.”
StocksFXStreet.com

Grayscale ‘unlockings’ poses downside risk to Bitcoin price, JPMorgan says

While some observers say bitcoin (BTC, -3.06%) has bottomed out, analysts at JPMorgan remain bearish, identifying the impending unlocking of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) purchased in January as a source of downside risk to the cryptocurrency. “Despite some improvement, our signals remain overall bearish,” JPMorgan strategists led...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, THETA, Filecoin Price Analysis: 23 June

The global crypto-market cap was $1.41 trillion at press time, having seen a hike of 4.3% over the last 24 hours. What’s more, the total crypto-market volume had climbed to $135.89 billion over the same period. As Bitcoin regained its strength, most altcoins followed suit. Bitcoin Cash’s market capitalization increased...
Marketspublish0x.com

Bitcoin Technical Analysis 06-23-21

Bitcoins opens at $32K and goes down to around $31K and stable around $32K ~ $33K. The average transaction fee is $7.88 which is 22.55% increase from 06-22-21. As I mentioned yesterday, Bitcoin drops around $28K since All Time High has reached at $64K. My calculation on its value is $65K at some point which indicates that Bitcoin may continue correction in coming week with its strong support at $30K. You can reference my method here.