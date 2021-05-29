Memorial Day curbside pickup change in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday and there will be no Department of Public Works services. Garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup normally scheduled Monday for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods will be picked up on Tuesday. Also, on Tuesday DPW will begin their summer hours of 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will continue through Sept. 7. During summer hours garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. for pick up on designated collection days for the neighborhoods.