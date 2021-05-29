Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Memorial Day curbside pickup change in Wilkes-Barre

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8e2e_0aFJK5ud00 WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday and there will be no Department of Public Works services. Garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup normally scheduled Monday for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods will be picked up on Tuesday. Also, on Tuesday DPW will begin their summer hours of 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will continue through Sept. 7. During summer hours garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. for pick up on designated collection days for the neighborhoods.
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#City Hall#Garbage Collection#City Services#South Wilkes Barre#Downtown#Summer Hours Garbage#Yard Waste Collection#Tuesday Dpw#Public Works Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Seven apply for Luzerne County acting manager post

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Seven Luzerne County government employees applied for the acting manager position by Monday’s noon deadline, said county Council Chairman Tim McGinley. Following past practice, council is scheduled to interview the applicants in closed-door executive session Tuesday night, with the possibility of...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Luzerne County primary election turnout: 25.7%

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A little over a quarter of Luzerne County’s registered voters ended up casting ballots in the May 18 primary, analysis of new statistics shows. With 56,720 ballots cast and 220,554 voters registered countywide, turnout was 25.7%. All registered voters must be...
Wilkes-barre, PAWOLF

Keystone Mission announces 15-bed transformation center coming soon

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Keystone Mission continues to help the homeless population. Soon, it will turn one of its office buildings into a transformation center for homeless men. It'll have 15 beds over on ParkView Circle in Wilkes-Barre. Keystone Mission just received the permits from the city to start renovating- which...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Mining organization marks 150 years in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to mark 150 years since the founding of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers. In 1871, 23 men hosted a three-day meeting that grew to nearly 70 mining engineers who established the institute at the old Wyoming...