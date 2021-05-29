Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Attorney: ‘Hearsay evidence’ only presented against homicide suspect

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259n6s_0aFJJzqv00
Dazon Turner is seen being escorted into magisterial district court on March 18. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for homicide suspect Dazon Wykie Turner is using a recent state Supreme Court ruling in an attempt to have the case dismissed based on “hearsay” testimony.

Turner, 21, of Tannersville, is accused of fatally shooting Carlos Taffanelly, 47, of Paterson, N.J., and injuring Liliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielynne Giraldo, on North Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 5. The mother and daughter survived.

Turner surrendered two days later on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. Two counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide were added prior to Turner’s preliminary hearing held March 18 before District Judge Thomas Malloy Sr.

Malloy forwarded all charges against Turner to county court.

His lawyer, Leonard Gryskewicz, filed a pre-trial motion seeking a hearing in an attempt to have the case dismissed citing “hearsay evidence.”

Gryskewicz in the motion argues there were no witnesses or victims who testified during the preliminary hearing, which he says is a violation of Turner’s rights. He believes the charges were mistakenly forwarded to county court solely based on “hearsay” testimony.

Officer Erika Oswald and Det. Charles Casey testified during the preliminary hearing while the mother and daughter, who were both injured in the shooting, did not testify.

Gryskewicz argued the Supreme Court in a precedent setting ruling in 2020 ruled hearsay evidence alone is insufficient to establish a criminal case at the preliminary hearing level.

“In this case, (prosecutors) only presented hearsay evidence that Mr. Turner was the perpetrator of the shooting,” Gryskewicz wrote in his motion.

Police allege Turner was involved in a domestic argument with his then girlfriend, Jamielynne Giraldo, at 46 Darling St. As officers were at the residence, Jamielynne Giraldo agreed to leave and was picked up by Taffanelly.

After driving away, Jamielynne Giraldo realized she forgot something as they passed Turner on North River Street, which resulted in a confrontation on North Street near Darling Street.

Police allege Turner discharged several rounds killing Taffanelly and injuring the two women.

Coroner Frank Hacken testified at the preliminary hearing Taffanelly suffered seven gunshot wounds, including gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

A hearing on Gryskewicz’s motion has not been scheduled.

