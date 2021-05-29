Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Diamonds to the amazing Lizzie Brezany

Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcrvg_0aFJJuRI00 Diamonds to Lizzie Brezany for not only giving a graduate speech about overcoming obstacles, but for overcoming them to give the speech. Luzerne County Community College tapped the audio/visual communications major to give the “graduate speech” at the 2 p.m. commencement and she did an inspiring job, particularly considering she is a special needs student in a wheel chair who is non-verbal. Using an eye-tracking device to compose her speech, Lizzie talked — through a voice synthesizer — of being open-minded, seeing challenges as opportunities, and advocating for those who “may not be as fortunate as you.” Coming from a woman who earned a 4.0 GPA on her way to her own degree without saying a word, it was a particularly potent message, capped with the challenge to “be generous, be courageous, be unique.”
Coal to whatever is going on with the Wyoming Valley West School board regarding Gary Richards. The full story has yet to unfold and we suspect it will merit a longer editorial review after more facts become clear, but the bottom line is that Richards’ position as representative for Region 8 — Swoyersville — has been unfilled at board meetings for six months. Seeing a debate about whether Mr. Richards is dead unfold at a special meeting Thursday bordered on the macabre, and regardless of the situation and allegations something is clearly amiss and needs to be resolved. Diamonds to the return of Rocking the River concerts this summer in Wilkes-Barre. The news, announced at the Millennium Circle portal to t he river Thursday continues the trend back to public events after our year of isolation in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerts are set for July 16, 23 and 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and yes — full disclosure — the Times Leader is the media sponsor for the series. It’s not only good to see the concert return, it’s great to see the use of the river portals that were designed, after all, to give residents access to a natural gem that had been largely inaccessible for decades thanks to flood-protection levees. We almost certainly will never return to the days when stately homes along River Street in Wilkes-Barre offered views of the river meandering past, but the portals restore access in a small but valuable way, and the more they are used for public events, the better.
Coal to anyone even thinking about driving under the influence this holiday weekend, and that includes the mythical “Buzzed driving” distinction many falsely make to justify getting behind the wheel after “just a drink or two.” The fact is well documented: Impairment starts with the first drink. The damage, injuries and lives lost to drunk driving are also well documented. Don’t ruin the traditional start to the summer celebrations by being a bonehead about booze. Have a designated driver, call a cab or ride-share, celebrate at home or at a place where you can sleep it off before driving. However you accomplish it, stick to the old adage: Don’t drink and drive. Period. — Times Leader
Times Leader

Times Leader

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
