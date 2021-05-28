Air Canada: 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Instead

Digital currency Dogecoin’s exponential gain based on hype in the absence of tangible drivers makes it highly overvalued now. So, instead of betting on this highly risky asset, we think it could be smart to instead bet on Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and Dassault (DASTY (OTC:DASTY)) to capitalize on the solid growth prospects of the technology industry in general and these names’ tangible growth drivers in particular. Read onto learn more.While the popular cryptocurrencies have not been attracting significant investor attention lately, digital currency Dogecoin has stolen the show. However, after hitting an extraordinary high, it is losing value on investor concerns over the creation of an asset bubble. Factors such as slow adoption, limited real-world use and the absence of any tangible factors behind its skyrocketing rally, among others, make it a highly risky asset.