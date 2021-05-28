Air Canada: 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Instead

Has been slumping over the past couple of months due primarily to China’s intensifying anti-cryptocurrency crackdown. Conversely, as the global economy continues to recover at an impressive pace, we think growth stocks McDonald’s (MCD) and Linde (NYSE:) are well-positioned to perform much better than bitcoin in the near term. Read on for some details.Bitcoin has taken a hit since China increased its crackdown on domestic cryptocurrency mining owing to environmental concerns. Approximately 65% – 75% of global bitcoin mining is concentrated in China. However, the government crackdown has halted roughly 90% of China’s bitcoin mining capacity. Bitcoin has nearly halved in value since hitting its all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14 and has declined 11.8% over the past five days. While bitcoin has gained slightly over the past two days, the cryptocurrency markets are expected to remain subdued in the near future.