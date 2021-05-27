[OFFICIAL] LineageOS 18.1 for Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

Popular American insider Evan Blass posted on Twitter detailed characteristics of the new budget smartphone OnePlus Nord N200 5G. So, the device will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord N100. The novelty will receive a 6.49-inch IPS-display with aperture, FHD+ resolution, and a frequency of 90 Hz. The device will be powered by a 5G Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. By the way, the built-in storage in the device can be expanded. Another OnePlus Nord N200 5G is credited with a 5000 mAh battery, 18-watt charging, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, NFC, and a triple main camera with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP modules. The novelty will be delivered with the Android 11 operating system and the proprietary OxygenOS shell. The smartphone will receive a side fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock function. The device will weigh 189 grams.