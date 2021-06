Locally Advanced Kidney Cancer: A New Space for Immunotherapy?. More than 30% of patients with locally advanced kidney cancer will experience recurrence following standard-of-care nephrectomy alone, likely attributable to aggressive disease biology and/or micrometastasis. In an effort to mitigate these recurrence rates, several trials have investigated the utility of perioperative systemic therapy in high-risk candidates in both the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings. Unfortunately, these trials have consistently failed to demonstrate any survival benefits from perioperative cytokines or targeted therapies. Only adjuvant sunitinib improved disease-free survival (DFS) in the S-TRAC trial, although this did not translate to an overall survival (OS) benefit, limiting widespread use of sunitinib in this space [