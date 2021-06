“We have said throughout the past fifteen months, and it bears repeating, that communities throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and throughout New York State, could not have kept moving forward without the compassion, perseverance, sacrifice, and undeniable strength of frontline workers, essential employees and volunteers in health care, agriculture, businesses large and small, law enforcement and public safety, education, community and social services, and so many other fields. Our gratitude to all of you cannot be measured and your example will continue to show the way to a better and stronger future.