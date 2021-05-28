Cancel
Danville, IL

‘Summer Sounds’ Returns to Temple Plaza Friday Night

By Ross Brown
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular Summer Sounds concert series is back this year, with free live music and entertainment available in downtown Danville every week. Amy Hussman McKinley, who is the president of Downtown Danville, Inc., says the concert series has expanded to 14 weeks after being scaled back last year due to the pandemic. Danville’s Portal Entertainment Group is lining up the bands each week, and McKinley says this week’s kickoff performance is a must-see.

