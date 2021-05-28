Cancel
Cars

Safety Ratings Yanked After Tesla Pulls Radar From 2 Models

 20 days ago

Their top rating from some Tesla vehicles. They made the decision because Tesla has stopped using radar in favor enough cameras. The vehicles affected our Tesla's model three and why vehicles built after April 27th. The magazine and the institute decided to act after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration removed check marks on its website for the two models. Because they no longer have forward collision warning automatic emergency braking lane departure warning and emergency brake support well, with the pandemic receding, many people are heading back to the gym to.

