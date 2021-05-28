Safety Ratings Yanked After Tesla Pulls Radar From 2 Models

The Tesla Model S has disrupted the automotive industry more than any other car since the days of Henry Ford. Since its grand entrance in 2012, Elon Musk's groundbreaking all-electric hatchback sedan has earned critical acclaim and a cult following while accelerating mainstream manufacturers such as Chevrolet and BMW to prioritize development of electric vehicles (EVs). For the price, you'd expect sumptuous luxury, but the Model S's cabin is an exercise in minimalism, with few physical buttons or knobs, a massive infotainment touchscreen, and only the necessary creature comforts. On the road, the Model S is dynamite, with colossal acceleration power, nimble handling, and standard all-wheel drive. Add in the Model S's ability to drive for long distances before you have to plug in to recharge the battery, and you've got yourself one of this century's greatest automotive innovations.