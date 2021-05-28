How to Choose Between an iPad and an E-Reader | Which Is Best for Me?

It can be just as complicated to pick out a Kindle model as it is to pick out your next book. These e-readers are all smaller than a paperback, have touch-screen e-ink displays, and pack plenty of storage, so you can carry thousands of books at a time. While they may look similar on the outside, they vary significantly in pricing and features. We want to help you decide which one is the best for your needs and budget, so that you can start tackling that never-ending book list.