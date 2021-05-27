Women in cybersecurity: five ways you can promote diversity

He insular world of cybersecurity has a reputation as a bit of a boy’s club. That’s not the case at Deloitte, which is pushing to attract more diverse candidates to this vital line of work. It’s about more than diversity, fairness and representation, however. The world simply needs more women in cybersecurity. A cyber industry study found that the global digital security workforce will need to grow more than 145% to meet current demand. In other words: If we can’t attract enough qualified pros to this daunting but exciting arena, global security will be in dire straits.