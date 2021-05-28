Cancel
Travel

Memorial Day Travel Predicted to Break Pandemic Records

audioburst.com
 18 days ago

To tell us what we might expect. In terms of, I guess, sort of a back to normal. Memorial Day weekend. Good morning, Tanya. Good morning. This is gonna look way more normal than last year did last year. You know, there was way way way down this year. We're expecting about 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more away from their home. That's according to Triple A Keep up with this sort of stuff, they said. This is up about 60% from last year. Um, last year, only about 23 million of us traveled that is the lowest on record since Tripoli started keeping up with this in 2002 actually. S o most people going to be doing. We're gonna be driving or they're gonna be flying or what? Well, trouble like he slept with mainly the You know the driving stuff. That's their that's their bag. But as far as the number of people traveling by air Air travel is expected to be Oppa's well, Ameritech This is one of the two busiest days to depart. Yesterday was the other one. If you're traveling for the Memorial Day weekend, um, the best days to come back or apparently, I mean, I'm sorry. The busiest days to come back on Monday and Wednesday, apparently the best ones next Tuesday. So you just gonna weird, isn't it? It's kind of. Yeah, when I thought I thought it was gonna skip a day e don't know. You know, maybe people just decided. You know what? We're just We're just gonna go all the way to win today, but apparently Tuesday would be your better bet with their The busiest airport. The Dallas One, of course, is that number four from the rankings that I've seen, obviously the busiest travel times. If you're planning to leave, I guess either to leave or to return next week are those early morning flights. You know, that's when if you just got a hankering to go stand with thousands of people in an airport on the line, just miss that so much during the pandemic and who didn't really, um, That's the time to go Look that early morning flight and you and all of your fellow happy travelers. We'll be there together. All right, Daniel J. Thank you very much. And have a nice. Nice long weekend.

TravelPosted by
Fox News

Air travel surged nearly 500% during Memorial Day weekend: TSA

Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer travel more than a year after the pandemic had Americans waiting on standby. More than 1.65 million people were screened at airports across the United States on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That’s an increase of 368% compared with 2020 figures when 352,947 people traveled through airports.
Environmentwatchers.news

Record cold grips eastern U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend

Numerous cold temperature records have been broken in parts of the eastern U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend while a heat wave is forecast to reach dangerous levels for some locations in the west, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In addition to the unseasonal cold in the east, some of the highest elevations saw fresh snow. Meanwhile, in the west, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in place for areas where heat-related illnesses are possible.
NFLNewnan Times-Herald

Traveling Mercies and Memories

The 2020 visits were canceled by COVID. That bad memory is buried. My wife, Angela, and I are headed back to Wisconsin as fast as we can. My daughter, her husband, and their two boys live on the outskirts of Green Bay. Our visits always include the two-mile drive to Lambeau Field, home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.
Travelbayareaparent.com

Armchair Travel for Summer Break

Explore cuisines from around the world by making them at home with kits from Global Grub. Created by Walnut Creek mompreneur Carley Sheehy, the company offers family-fun options including sushi, mochi and fortune cookies. Each kit includes unique ingredients and cooking tools, plus easy-to-follow instructions and a shopping guide for the few ingredients you’ll need to add. From $28.99. globalgrub.com.
Travel

Travel numbers over Memorial Day reach highest levels since March 2020

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. The holiday weekend for many felt like the beginning of the end of the pandemic with more than half the country fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases falling to the lowest point since March 2020. More than 7 million people passed through airport security checkpoints over the past five days. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports on the signs that America is bouncing back from LaGuardia airport in New York.
San Diego, CA

Life Purpose Institute Achieves Record Breaking Revenue During COVID Pandemic

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 06, 2021. As the pandemic halted normalcy in America, many were dealing with job loss, isolation, and a lifestyle many had never prepared for. The result was that people often felt uncertain and afraid and were often struggling to cope with all the changes that were occurring. People needed to learn new ways of coping, redesign their life and determine new goals and priorities. As such the need for Life Coaches in America exploded and Life Purpose Institute was ready to provide the most comprehensive training possible for those wanting to help others in these difficult times.
Public Health

Pandemic Record: TSA Screens 2+ Million Passengers In One Day

Travel is certainly back, at least domestically. The TSA has been publishing checkpoint travel numbers since the start of the pandemic, which has been an interesting thing to watch to see how travel is evolving. Yesterday set a pretty noteworthy record. On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration...
Lifestyle

Yellowstone Continues Breaking Records, Sees Best May Ever In 2021

Yellowstone National Park continued to see massive amount of visitors in a record-setting May capped by a a Memorial Day holiday that saw visits increase by 50% over two years ago. The park saw 483,159 visits during May, an increase of 11% from May 2019, which saw 434,385 visits. Because...
Travel

A post pandemic travel boom

With growing vaccination rates, the next question will be regarding vaccine passports or other potential restrictions for travel that are yet to be seen, despite these it’s certainly looking like there’s going to be a big opportunity for a post pandemic travel boom as many look to get their holiday aspirations back on track.