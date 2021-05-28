Memorial Day Travel Predicted to Break Pandemic Records

To tell us what we might expect. In terms of, I guess, sort of a back to normal. Memorial Day weekend. Good morning, Tanya. Good morning. This is gonna look way more normal than last year did last year. You know, there was way way way down this year. We're expecting about 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more away from their home. That's according to Triple A Keep up with this sort of stuff, they said. This is up about 60% from last year. Um, last year, only about 23 million of us traveled that is the lowest on record since Tripoli started keeping up with this in 2002 actually. S o most people going to be doing. We're gonna be driving or they're gonna be flying or what? Well, trouble like he slept with mainly the You know the driving stuff. That's their that's their bag. But as far as the number of people traveling by air Air travel is expected to be Oppa's well, Ameritech This is one of the two busiest days to depart. Yesterday was the other one. If you're traveling for the Memorial Day weekend, um, the best days to come back or apparently, I mean, I'm sorry. The busiest days to come back on Monday and Wednesday, apparently the best ones next Tuesday. So you just gonna weird, isn't it? It's kind of. Yeah, when I thought I thought it was gonna skip a day e don't know. You know, maybe people just decided. You know what? We're just We're just gonna go all the way to win today, but apparently Tuesday would be your better bet with their The busiest airport. The Dallas One, of course, is that number four from the rankings that I've seen, obviously the busiest travel times. If you're planning to leave, I guess either to leave or to return next week are those early morning flights. You know, that's when if you just got a hankering to go stand with thousands of people in an airport on the line, just miss that so much during the pandemic and who didn't really, um, That's the time to go Look that early morning flight and you and all of your fellow happy travelers. We'll be there together. All right, Daniel J. Thank you very much. And have a nice. Nice long weekend.